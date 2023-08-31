Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

No injuries reported in train derailment, partial rail bridge collapse in South Dakota town

Aug 31, 2023, 6:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — No injuries or hazardous spills have been reported in a train derailment in a southeastern South Dakota town that also saw a rail bridge partially collapse.

The derailment happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in North Sioux City, the Union County Emergency Management office said in social media posts. Nineteen cars derailed as the train traveled over the rail bridge, which partially collapsed. It’s unclear whether the collapse caused the derailment or happened because of the derailment.

Of the derailed cars, 14 were empty hopper cars and five were loaded with ethanol, officials said. None of the derailed ethanol cars were leaking following the derailment, officials said.

North Sioux City is a town of about 3,000 people that lies just across the state border from Sioux City, Iowa.

Television station KTIV reported that the derailed train was operated by D & I Railroad, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A message left Thursday for the railroad by The Associated Press seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Railroad safety has been a key concern nationwide for years, but especially so since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

