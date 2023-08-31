Close
Interstate 17 northbound lanes closed near Bethany Home Road

Aug 30, 2023, 9:52 PM

BY WILLS RICE


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed due to a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure is due to a crash near Bethany Home Road and all traffic must get off at that exit.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

