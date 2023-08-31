Close
Juvenile male shot walking home from school in Mesa

Aug 30, 2023

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

BY WILLS RICE


PHOENIX — A juvenile male was shot in the shoulder walking home from school in Mesa on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers received a 911 call around 2:50pm of a shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road.

When authorities arrived, they found a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release.

After investigation, officers learned that the victim and two of his friends were walking home from school when the victim felt pain in his shoulder. When he checked his shoulder, he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim and his friends ran home to call the police.

As of now, there are no suspects or suspect information. Details about the incident are subject to change as the case develops.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help, if you have any information please call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2211.

