Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Wrong-way driver arrested after pursuit in Scottsdale closed NB Loop 101 Pima freeway

Aug 30, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 6:05 am

Adam Wanko...

Adam Christopher Wanko, 52, was arrested on numerous charges stemming from multiple crashes on a Scottsdale freeway on Aug. 29. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was arrested on Tuesday after a police pursuit in Scottsdale led to a crash that closed northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

Around 4:20 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer observed a car without a license plate and initiated a traffic stop on the driver, authorities said.

The driver, 52-year-old Adam Christopher Wanko, fled from the trooper which initially started a chase heading north. The pursuit lasted one mile before the trooper performed a successful precision intervention technique (PIT) maneuver that brought Wanko to a complete stop.

Wanko then intentionally drove in circles and accelerated southbound in the northbound lanes. The trooper decided to chase Wanko in the opposite direction, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

After traveling the wrong way for one mile, Wanko was involved in a collision with five other vehicles. Wanko, as well as a passenger in his car, sustained injuries and four people in other vehicles reported minor injuries including muscle soreness, abrasions and lacerations, authorities said.

All patients were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Wanko was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of unlawful flight from a law enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony, five counts of endangerment, a Class 6 felony as well as two outstanding felony warrants.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs partners with Phoenix company for lower priced medications

A virtual wellness company based in Phoenix just got the green light from a company founded by a famous "Shark Tank" judge.

6 hours ago

Spine image...

Brandon Gray

Glendale hospital enhances spinal fusion procedures with GPS-guided robotic arm

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus has expanded its surgical robots with the addition of a GPS-guided robotic arm for spinal procedures. 

6 hours ago

A new sustainable townhome community equipped with smart home technology is now open in the Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Sustainable townhomes open in Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia

A new sustainable townhome community equipped with smart home technology in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia recently welcomed its first residents.

6 hours ago

pedestrian car crash in North Phoenix cop car...

Wills Rice

Phoenix detectives arrest 3 in adult abuse case at hospital

Phoenix detectives arrested three adults on Wednesday for their involvement in the abuse of an adult quadriplegic patient at a hospital.

6 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Wills Rice

Northbound Interstate 17 lanes reopens near Bethany Home Road

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened near Bethany Home Road after a crash shut it down Wednesday night.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)...

Wills Rice

Juvenile male shot walking home from school in Mesa

A juvenile male was shot in the shoulder walking home with his friends from school in Mesa on Wednesday, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Wrong-way driver arrested after pursuit in Scottsdale closed NB Loop 101 Pima freeway