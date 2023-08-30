Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas judge rules as unconstitutional a law that erodes city regulations in favor of state control

Aug 30, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

FILE - Standing in the mid-afternoon heat, a worker takes a break to drink during a parking lot asp...

FILE - Standing in the mid-afternoon heat, a worker takes a break to drink during a parking lot asphalt resurfacing job in Richardson, Texas, June 20, 2023. While unrelenting heat set in across Texas this summer, opponents of a sweeping new law targeting local regulations took to the airwaves and internet with an alarming message: outdoor workers would be banned from taking water breaks. Workers would die, experts and advocates said, with high temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and staying there for much of the past two months. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A Texas judge ruled Wednesday that a new law eroding the power of the state’s Democratic-led cities to impose local regulations on everything from tenant evictions to employee sick leave is unconstitutional and cannot take effect.

The decision by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Austin, an elected Democrat, is a significant win for progressive leaders in Texas’ biggest cities that want to be able to represent their communities. Critics of the law say it would have taken power from local government and denounced it as “The Death Star.” Texas and its major cities join battles that have flared nationwide over statehouses flexing authority over municipalities.

“That’s tremendous victory for the people in this city because it allows the local leadership to represent the Houstonians that we have an obligation to serve,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference following the ruling.

The state immediately appealed the ruling, according to the Texas attorney general’s office.

“This will stay the effect of the court’s declaration pending appeal,” the office said in a statement to The Associated Press, adding that the law would still go into effect on Friday as scheduled.

The case will head to the Texas Supreme Court, which is made up entirely of Republican judges.

Republicans muscled the law through the GOP-controlled Legislature over intense opposition from Democrats, labor groups and city leaders. Supporters said the law was needed to preserve Texas’ reputation as a friendly business climate and that a patchwork of ordinances that differ from city to city created unnecessary red tape.

A particularly damaging part of the law, critics argued, was that its full impact was unclear. But they also seized on specific examples, including repeated reminders during a historic summer heat wave that the law would eliminate water breaks at mandatory intervals for outdoor workers. Experts, however, say the law’s effects may be more complicated.

Hours before the ruling, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to defend the law.

“Texas small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Abbott said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Burdensome regulations are an obstacle to their success. I signed HB2127 to cut red tape & help businesses thrive.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Warren County Auditor candidate Kimberly Sheets works in her campaign office, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 202...

Associated Press

Voters in one Iowa county reject GOP-appointed auditor who posted about 2020 election doubts

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Earlier this summer, a GOP-controlled board in an Iowa county decided that the person who would oversee their local elections would be a fellow Republican who had no specific experience running elections and who made prior social media posts questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential contest. Local Democrats were outraged […]

16 hours ago

FILE - James Nells, of the Navaho Tribe, and a teacher at Riverside Indian School, leads the Rivers...

Associated Press

Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map

A group focused on shedding more light on the trouble legacy of boarding schools where Indigenous children were stripped of their culture and language as part of assimilation efforts released a new interactive map that includes dozens of additional schools in the U.S. and Canada. The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition already had […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Memphis plant that uses potentially hazardous chemical will close, company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A medical equipment sterilizing plant that uses a chemical whose emissions could lead to cancer and other health risks says it plans to close its Tennessee location by next spring, according to a letter sent by the company to U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen. In the July letter, lawyers for Sterilization Services […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Russia’s actions at U.N. terminate Mali sanctions and panel of experts reporting, recently on Wagner

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s military junta succeeded in kicking out the U.N. peacekeeping force, and on Wednesday its Russian allies scored yet another victory against the U.N.: They were able to terminate all U.N. sanctions on Malians and abolish a panel of experts which has been critical of activities of Russia’s Wagner Group in […]

16 hours ago

This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point arc...

Associated Press

West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins

A nearly 200-year-old West Point time capsule that appeared to yield little more than dust when it was opened during a disappointing livestream contained hidden treasure after all, the U.S. Military Academy said Wednesday. It was just more hidden than expected. The lead box believed to have been placed by cadets in the base of […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Former deputy in Massachusetts indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up courthouse

BOSTON (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Massachusetts was indicted Wednesday for allegedly threatening to blow up a courthouse and kill law enforcement officers. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said a federal grand jury indicted Joshua Ford, 42, of Kingston, Massachusetts, on three counts of interstate transmission of a threatening communication. If convicted, Ford […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Texas judge rules as unconstitutional a law that erodes city regulations in favor of state control