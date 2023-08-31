Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix detectives arrest 3 in adult abuse case at hospital

Aug 31, 2023, 4:05 AM

pedestrian car crash in North Phoenix cop car...

Phoenix police vehicle (Facebook/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook/Phoenix Police Department)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


PHOENIX — Phoenix detectives arrested three adults on Wednesday for their involvement in the abuse of an adult quadriplegic patient at a Valley hospital, authorities said.

Around 1 p.m. on July 22, officers responded to a vulnerable adult abuse call and collected video evidence of the incident showing his condition from the victim’s mother.

Detectives learned that staff from the hospital pushed the victim out of the building in a hospital wheelchair and left him lying on the ground at a nearby park, authorities said.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

The victim’s mother then came to the park and called 911 where he was taken to a different hospital by Phoenix Fire Department for follow-up care.

Luis Garcia, 53, Eric Espinoza, 39, and Kalen Powell, 37, were all indicted on criminal adult abuse charges and later arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

