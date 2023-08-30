Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden administration cancels loans for former Ashford U. students, with plans to recoup costs

Aug 30, 2023, 12:54 PM

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the re...

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is canceling $72 million in student loans for 2,300 borrowers who say they were cheated by Ashford University, a former for-profit college that was purchased by the University of Arizona in 2020.

The Education Department announced the action Wednesday, saying it will seek to recoup the money from the University of Arizona. The university did not immediately provide a comment.

Before its sale, Ashford was an online for-profit college that enrolled more than 100,000 students. It was owned by the company Zovio and based in San Diego.

A California court in 2022 found that Ashford frequently lied to students to get them to enroll. Its recruiters misled students about the college’s accreditation, costs and the amount of time it would take to graduate, the court concluded.

That lawsuit, brough by the state of California, was the basis of the Education Department’s cancellation.

President Joe Biden said his administration “won’t stand for colleges taking advantage of hardworking students and borrowers.”

“These borrowers were lied to about the cost of attending Ashford, were misled about how long it would take to get a degree, and were deceived about the transferability of Ashford credits,” Biden said in a statement. “They deserve better.”

The action will automatically discharge loans for 2,300 borrowers who attended Ashford from March 2009 through April 2020 and applied for cancellation through the Education Department’s borrower defense program. Those borrowers will see their loan balances zeroed out, and they will be refunded for payments on their federal loans.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta encouraged other former Ashford students to apply for relief if they were deceived.

“What Ashford University did to its students was unconscionable and illegal,” Bonta said. “That’s why the California Department of Justice took Ashford and its parent company to court.”

Under its previous ownership, Ashford’s recruiters told students they would be able to work as teachers, social workers, nurses and drug and alcohol counselors, but the school never got accreditation for those professions, according to California’s lawsuit.

Recruiters also told potential students they would never face out-of-pocket costs, which wasn’t always true, and they boasted about “accelerated” programs, even though the bachelor’s degree programs were structured to take five years to finish, the suit said.

Only 25% of Ashford students graduated within eight years of enrolling.

The court ruled in favor of California in 2022 after an 18-day trial and imposed a civil penalty of $22.3 million against Ashford. The penalty is being appealed.

The University of Arizona purchased Ashford University in 2020 and turned it into an online branch of the school, changing its name to the University of Arizona Global Campus.

It’s one of several for-profit colleges that have been purchased and absorbed by nonprofit universities, including Purdue University’s purchase of Kaplan University, and the University of Idaho’s purchase of the University of Phoenix.

The Biden administration is separately taking steps to propose widespread student debt cancellation after the Supreme Court rejected the president’s previous proposal in June. The Education Department is gathering negotiators for a rulemaking process that will get underway in October.

The department said it plans to issue a final rule on cancellation sometime next year.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

FILE - James Nells, of the Navaho Tribe, and a teacher at Riverside Indian School, leads the Rivers...

Associated Press

Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map

A group focused on shedding more light on the trouble legacy of boarding schools where Indigenous children were stripped of their culture and language as part of assimilation efforts released a new interactive map that includes dozens of additional schools in the U.S. and Canada. The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition already had […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Memphis plant that uses potentially hazardous chemical will close, company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A medical equipment sterilizing plant that uses a chemical whose emissions could lead to cancer and other health risks says it plans to close its Tennessee location by next spring, according to a letter sent by the company to U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen. In the July letter, lawyers for Sterilization Services […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Russia’s actions at U.N. terminate Mali sanctions and panel of experts reporting, recently on Wagner

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s military junta succeeded in kicking out the U.N. peacekeeping force, and on Wednesday its Russian allies scored yet another victory against the U.N.: They were able to terminate all U.N. sanctions on Malians and abolish a panel of experts which has been critical of activities of Russia’s Wagner Group in […]

16 hours ago

This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point arc...

Associated Press

West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins

A nearly 200-year-old West Point time capsule that appeared to yield little more than dust when it was opened during a disappointing livestream contained hidden treasure after all, the U.S. Military Academy said Wednesday. It was just more hidden than expected. The lead box believed to have been placed by cadets in the base of […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Former deputy in Massachusetts indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up courthouse

BOSTON (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Massachusetts was indicted Wednesday for allegedly threatening to blow up a courthouse and kill law enforcement officers. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said a federal grand jury indicted Joshua Ford, 42, of Kingston, Massachusetts, on three counts of interstate transmission of a threatening communication. If convicted, Ford […]

16 hours ago

March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg speaks at a gun safety rally following a fatal shooting e...

Associated Press

University of North Carolina students rally for gun safety after fatal shooting of faculty member

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A shooting that left a faculty member dead and frightened students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has galvanized gun safety advocates and local Democrats, who rallied the grieving campus community Wednesday to fight for stricter state gun laws. About 600 students held protest signs on a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Biden administration cancels loans for former Ashford U. students, with plans to recoup costs