Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix libraries run out opioid reversal kits 2 weeks after program launch

Aug 30, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

NARCAN kit...

Kits with the lifesaving opioid overdose reversal medication, Naloxone, (also known as NARCAN), is now available for free at any Phoenix public library anonymously without providing an I.D. (Colton Krolak/KTAR News)

(Colton Krolak/KTAR News)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two weeks after Phoenix launched its program to provide free opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone (Narcan) at its city library branches, supplies ran out of stock due to high demand.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it will continue to restock libraries with Narcan kits as supplies allow.

The program was launched on Aug. 14 through the Office of Public Health and interest from the community has been an overwhelming success, according to ADHS.

RELATED STORIES

Kits are made possible through opioid settlement dollars and the Arizona Department of Health Services Naloxone program.

Last year, $4 million in grant funding was awarded to combat the effects of the opioid crisis.

Where can I get free Narcan in Arizona?

ADHS said there will be periods when libraries will be out of stock. However, there are other sources you can obtain supplies including Sonoran Prevention Works and Terros Health.

The Substance Abuse Coalition Leaders of Arizona also has a database of Naloxone distribution sites around the state.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mesa Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Mesa police officer, bystander help child who wasn’t breathing

A Mesa police officer was in the right place at the right time last month to help a mother whose baby wasn't breathing.

15 hours ago

(X Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire Department recommending extending summer trail closures as rescues rise

The Phoenix Fire Department wants to extend trail closure hours on days of extreme heat following an increase in rescues this summer.

15 hours ago

Kiana...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Humane Society receives $10,000 grant for senior dog care

The Arizona Humane Society was chosen to receive a $10,000 grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. 

15 hours ago

person giving someone a key...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County program provides permanent housing to over 1K people since 2022 launch

Since the launch of a Valley homelessness program last year, more than 1,000 people have transitioned into permanent housing.

15 hours ago

Travis Scott performing...

KTAR.com

Travis Scott bringing ‘Utopia-Circus Maximus’ tour to Phoenix in October

Rapper Travis Scott is returning to the tour scene with "Utopia-Circus Maximus" and a Phoenix stop is scheduled for October.

15 hours ago

2nd Backpage prostitution trial underway...

Associated Press

2nd Backpage prostitution trial as prosecutors say site schemed to sell sex through ad sales

A founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com will face his second trial on charges of facilitating prostitution.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Phoenix libraries run out opioid reversal kits 2 weeks after program launch