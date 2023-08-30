PHOENIX — Two weeks after Phoenix launched its program to provide free opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone (Narcan) at its city library branches, supplies ran out of stock due to high demand.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it will continue to restock libraries with Narcan kits as supplies allow.

The program was launched on Aug. 14 through the Office of Public Health and interest from the community has been an overwhelming success, according to ADHS.

Kits are made possible through opioid settlement dollars and the Arizona Department of Health Services Naloxone program.

Last year, $4 million in grant funding was awarded to combat the effects of the opioid crisis.

Where can I get free Narcan in Arizona?

ADHS said there will be periods when libraries will be out of stock. However, there are other sources you can obtain supplies including Sonoran Prevention Works and Terros Health.

The Substance Abuse Coalition Leaders of Arizona also has a database of Naloxone distribution sites around the state.

