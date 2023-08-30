Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A fourth person has died in a problem-plagued jail in Atlanta over the span of a month

Aug 30, 2023, 8:59 AM

FILE - A Fulton County Jail signs points to where the jail is located, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in ...

FILE - A Fulton County Jail signs points to where the jail is located, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities say a 34-year-old man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail died after being taken to a hospital. He was the fourth person to die in county custody in the span of a month. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A 34-year-old man who was being held at a problem-plagued jail in Atlanta died after he was taken to a hospital. He was the fourth person to die in Fulton County custody in the span of a month.

A jail officer doing dinner rounds found Samuel Lawrence unresponsive in his cell at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release. Lawrence was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Fulton County Jail has been in the national spotlight recently. It’s where former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him surrendered for booking last week on charges related to an alleged illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in the county, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects.

Lawrence had been arrested by Atlanta police and was booked into the main county jail on Dec. 26. He was charged with second-degree arson and had a bond set at $30,000.

The sheriff’s office said Atlanta police will investigate Lawrence’s death, and the Fulton County medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died last September in a bedbug-infested cell in the Fulton County Jail’s psychiatric wing. An independent autopsy done at his family’s request found he died from severe neglect. His family has since reached a settlement with the county.

The other three people who died in the last month include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 40-year-old Montay Stinson.

United States News

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III addresses the media in Oklahoma City, Monday, Aug. 28, 2...

Associated Press

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at an Oklahoma high school football game, the authorities said Wednesday. Deputies working with other law enforcement agencies took the boy into custody without incident early Wednesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Spencer, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Inmate gives birth alone in Tennessee jail cell after seeking medical help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An inmate at a Tennessee jail gave birth alone in a cell after seeking medical help, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. The inmate and the infant were hospitalized after the birth Sunday and were in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday. A review by the sheriff […]

10 hours ago

CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS DATE: FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting in...

Associated Press

Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police ignored multiple warning signs and failed to take proactive measures in the hours leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party last month — failures that could indicate officer bias, according to a report examining the city’s response. Two people died and 28 others were injured when […]

10 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani...

Associated Press

Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge entered a default judgment Wednesday against Rudy Giuliani in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of participating in fraud during the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell also ordered Giuliani to pay more than $130,000 in lawyers’ fees […]

10 hours ago

FILE - An early election ballot completion area is being prepared at a collection location at the N...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania is considering an earlier 2024 presidential primary, partly to avoid voting on Passover

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is considering changing the state’s 2024 presidential primary to an earlier day, although the proposed move may do little to give the state’s voters more say in deciding presidential nominees. State lawmakers plan to vote on legislation Wednesday that would change Pennsylvania’s primary from late April to late March. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, Revenue Committee chair, introduces LR22CA during a Revenue Comm...

Associated Press

Opponents of Nebraska plan to use public money for private school tuition seek ballot initiative

Organizers of an effort to have Nebraska voters weigh in on whether to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition scholarships said Wednesday they have more than enough signatures to put that question on the November 2024 ballot. The Support Our Schools effort turned in 117,000 signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State, […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

A fourth person has died in a problem-plagued jail in Atlanta over the span of a month