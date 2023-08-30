Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Inmate gives birth alone in Tennessee jail cell after seeking medical help

Aug 30, 2023

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An inmate at a Tennessee jail gave birth alone in a cell after seeking medical help, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate and the infant were hospitalized after the birth Sunday and were in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A review by the sheriff found that an inmate housed in a medical pod notified a deputy of a medical concern at 11:31 a.m., the statement said. The deputy contacted medical staff and a licensed practical nurse assessed the inmate and left to consult with additional medical staff. A registered nurse then arrived and conducted a follow up assessment, the sheriff said.

“After the follow-up assessment, the medical staff left the cell but continued to assess the situation and order additional medical tests. Deputies continued to check on the inmate during this time,” the statement said.

A deputy responded again to the inmate’s cell at 12:41 p.m. and found she had given birth while in her cell, the statement said.

The deputy helped the inmate while medical staff and emergency medical services were alerted. After being treated at the jail, both mother and infant were taken to the hospital. No further information was immediately released.

