Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea

Aug 30, 2023, 8:27 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state developmen...

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday said that it has new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for the Ukraine war.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said that it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic materiel to shore up Russia’s defense industrial base.

The Biden administration has repeatedly made the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine. North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records.

United States News

FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, Revenue Committee chair, introduces LR22CA during a Revenue Comm...

Associated Press

Opponents of Nebraska plan to use public money for private school tuition seek ballot initiative

Organizers of an effort to have Nebraska voters weigh in on whether to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition scholarships said Wednesday they have more than enough signatures to put that question on the November 2024 ballot. The Support Our Schools effort turned in 117,000 signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Cops find over 30 dead dogs in New Jersey home; pair charged with animal cruelty, child endangerment

EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — Two people were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment after police found the bodies of at least 30 dogs at a home in southern New Jersey this week. Investigators believe up to 100 dogs died in the home, including many believed to have been buried on the property. Officers found […]

9 hours ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a ...

Associated Press

The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail is released on bond

ATLANTA (AP) — The only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the sweeping indictment related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump ‘s 2020 election loss in Georgia was released from jail Wednesday after he was granted bond a day earlier. A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd on Tuesday negotiated […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses University of Minnesota of not doing enough to prevent data breach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student and former employee at the University of Minnesota accuses the university of not doing enough to protect personal information from a recent data breach. Attorneys for the two plaintiffs said in the lawsuit filed in federal court Friday that the university “was fully […]

9 hours ago

This combination of images shows book cover images for "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward, left, and "...

Associated Press

Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists Wednesday for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader’s literature each receive $50,000. Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, […]

9 hours ago

File - A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Ce...

Associated Press

US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said Wednesday in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea