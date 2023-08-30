Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Travis Scott bringing ‘Utopia-Circus Maximus’ tour to Phoenix in October

Aug 30, 2023, 8:42 AM

Travis Scott performing...

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Rapper Travis Scott is returning to the tour scene with “Utopia-Circus Maximus” and a Phoenix stop is scheduled for October.

The Houston native will come to Footprint Center on Oct. 25.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., with $2 from every purchase going to Scott’s nonprofit Cactus Jack Foundation.

Scott has already performed twice in the Valley this year as part of Super Bowl LVII weekend, but it’s been a while since he’s been on tour.

A massive crowd surge killed 10 people at Scott’s 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, putting the rapper under fire and stopping his performances temporarily.

A Texas grand jury declined to indict Scott in a criminal investigation in June.

Federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Scott, who has been nominated for nine Grammys, last performed on tour in Phoenix in 2018, according to setlist.fm.

