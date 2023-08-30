PHOENIX — More than 1,000 people have moved into permanent housing since the launch of an innovative Maricopa County homelessness program last year, officials announced.

The program, known as Threshold, includes a network of property owners who are open to accepting applications for people that intend to use housing vouchers.

Over 440 new property owners were integrated into the system that accepts housing vouchers, bringing at least 1,036 new properties since the program was launched in May 2022, according to a press release.

At least 1,250 people have transitioned out of homelessness and into stable housing since the launch, the release said.

“We have seen rent prices skyrocket over the past two years, making it quite difficult for many people to afford rent — let alone those working to take the steps from homelessness into housing,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in the release.

“We applaud these property owners and managers for putting people first and collaborating with is toward solutions that change lives and strengthen our community.”

Properties that participate in the program are provided with incentives in an effort to encourage them to open more units and accept housing vouchers.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an additional $2.5 million in the summer to keep the program going through June 2025.

