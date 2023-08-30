Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lawsuit accuses University of Minnesota of not doing enough to prevent data breach

Aug 30, 2023, 7:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student and former employee at the University of Minnesota accuses the university of not doing enough to protect personal information from a recent data breach.

Attorneys for the two plaintiffs said in the lawsuit filed in federal court Friday that the university “was fully capable of preventing” the breach, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

The university declined comment on the lawsuit but spokesperson Jake Ricker told the newspaper in an email that the safety and privacy of everyone in the university community is a top priority.

After being questioned by the Star Tribune, the university acknowledged last week that it learned July 21 “that an unauthorized party claimed to possess sensitive data allegedly taken from the University’s systems.”

The university did not specify how it learned of the issue. But also on July 21, the Cyber Express, a news site focused on cybersecurity, posted a story about a hacker’s claims to have accessed about 7 million Social Security numbers dating to 1989.

The report said the hacker gained access to the university’s data warehouse to analyze the effects of affirmative action following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting the consideration of race in college admissions. The report did not say whether the hacker made demands of the university.

“First, you have to determine somebody claims something, but is there evidence that it actually is true?” the university’s interim president, Jeff Ettinger, told the Star Tribune last week.

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Geoff Dittberner, who studied at the university and worked as a government relations office assistant there; and Mary Wint, who worked as a university nutrition educator for about 20 years and was a patient of its health care system. Attorneys are seeking class-action status.

The lawsuit accuses the university of violating the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. It does not specify how much money the pair are seeking.

United States News

This combination of images shows book cover images for "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward, left, and "...

Associated Press

Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists Wednesday for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader’s literature each receive $50,000. Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, […]

7 hours ago

File - A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Ce...

Associated Press

US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said Wednesday in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate […]

7 hours ago

Shawn Batey, right, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, pickets o...

Associated Press

Hollywood’s working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Shawn Batey was sweating in the August sun on the 100th day of the writers strike, carrying her “IATSE Solidarity” sign on the picket line outside Netflix’s New York offices, but she was glad to be there. A props assistant and documentary filmmaker, Batey is a member of the International Alliance […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document poste...

Associated Press

Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is allowing some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a […]

7 hours ago

Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the waves made stronger from Hurricane Idalia on Tues...

Associated Press

Live updates | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Follow live updates about Hurricane Idalia, which has made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm, unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. What to know — Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is rapidly strengthening as it bears down on Florida — […]

7 hours ago

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes fourteenth amendment disqualify Trump presidential run...

Serena O'Sullivan

AZ Secretary of State weighs in on Trump’s presidential prospects in face of legal issues

Arizona Secretary of State joined KTAR News 92.3 FM's studio on Tuesday to weigh in on how the Fourteenth Amendment could disqualify Trump.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Lawsuit accuses University of Minnesota of not doing enough to prevent data breach