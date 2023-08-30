Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate

Aug 30, 2023, 5:35 AM

File - A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Ce...

File - A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Center in North Charleston, S.C., on May 31, 2023. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department issues its second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter of 2023.(Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said Wednesday in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter.

The Commerce Department’s second estimate of growth last quarter marked a slight acceleration from a 2% annual growth rate from January through March. Though the economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s strenuous drive to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, it has managed to keep expanding, with employers still hiring and consumers still spending.

Wednesday’s report on the nation’s gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — showed that growth last quarter was driven by upticks in consumer spending and business investment.

United States News

Shawn Batey, right, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, pickets o...

Associated Press

Hollywood’s working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Shawn Batey was sweating in the August sun on the 100th day of the writers strike, carrying her “IATSE Solidarity” sign on the picket line outside Netflix’s New York offices, but she was glad to be there. A props assistant and documentary filmmaker, Batey is a member of the International Alliance […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document poste...

Associated Press

After Tesla relaxes monitoring of drivers using its Autopilot technology, US regulators seek answers

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is allowing some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a […]

6 hours ago

Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the waves made stronger from Hurricane Idalia on Tues...

Associated Press

Live updates | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 3 storm

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Follow live updates about Hurricane Idalia, which has made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm, unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. What to know — Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is rapidly strengthening as it bears down on Florida — […]

6 hours ago

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes fourteenth amendment disqualify Trump presidential run...

Serena O'Sullivan

AZ Secretary of State weighs in on Trump’s presidential prospects in face of legal issues

Arizona Secretary of State joined KTAR News 92.3 FM's studio on Tuesday to weigh in on how the Fourteenth Amendment could disqualify Trump.

6 hours ago

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, ...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street quiet ahead of more inflation and jobs data following Tuesday rally

Wall Street drifted between small gains and losses early Wednesday ahead of more economic news, including an inflation indicator and more jobs data. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were both essentially unchanged about an hour before the opening bell. Markets rallied Tuesday after the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence […]

1 day ago

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of...

Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outline remaining 2023 priorities in Democrat-controlled state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday will outline Democratic plans for the final months of the year after a first half of 2023 that saw the party roll back decades of Republican measures while implementing their own liberal agenda. The second-term Democratic governor’s policy priorities, which will be outlined during a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate