Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Live updates | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

Aug 30, 2023, 4:29 AM | Updated: 6:02 am

Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the waves made stronger from Hurricane Idalia on Tues...

Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the waves made stronger from Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast, scientists said. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Follow live updates about Hurricane Idalia, which has made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm, unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

What to know

— Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is rapidly strengthening as it bears down on Florida

— A rare blue supermoon could play a role in an unfolding disaster as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s west coast

— Florida’s Big Bend is one of the last truly natural places in the state. Now it’s in the bull’s-eye of a major hurricane


Hurricane Idalia knocks out power

Hurricane Idalia was knocking out power in Florida after making landfall Wednesday morning. Over 200,000 customers were without power early Wednesday in the state, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. The vast majority of outages were in the state’s Big Bend region, where Idalia made landfall. Outages were expected to grow throughout the day in Florida, as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

At 8 a.m., Idalia’s eye was just inland from the coast, about 10 miles (20 kilometers) south-southeast of Perry, with top winds of 120 mph (195 kph) and moving north-northeast at about 18 mph (30 kmh).

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday, unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Idalia came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

DeSantis urges those in Hurricane Idalia’s path to hunker down until it passes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned people in the path of Hurricane Idalia to “just hunker down until it gets past you.”

The National Hurricane Center expects storm surge to reach up to 16 feet (5 meters) in some areas of the Big Bend region, DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference. Northeast Florida already had 11 tornado warnings and there were more possible, he said.

At 7 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Idalia was about 55 miles (90 kilometers) west of Cedar Key and 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Tallahassee, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving north at 18 mph (30 kph).

The U.S. Coast Guard is on standby and has pre-positioned 15 aircraft and more than 25 cutters and 20 flood response teams that are prepared to respond in the wake of the storm, Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield said. Crews flew over the western Florida area up to the Big Bend area and made call-outs to mariners to seek shelter. They’re ready to launch aircraft for urgent maritime search and rescue in the Tampa and Big Bend areas as the storm passes, he said.

Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday morning as it steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave as Hurricane Idalia gained strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and authorities warned of a “catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds” when the storm moves ashore later Wednesday morning.

Idalia was projected to come ashore as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of at least 130 mph (200 kph) in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian. It had grown into a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon and became a Category 3 just hours earlier Wednesday.

United States News

File - A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Ce...

Associated Press

US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said Wednesday in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate […]

6 hours ago

Shawn Batey, right, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, pickets o...

Associated Press

Hollywood’s working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Shawn Batey was sweating in the August sun on the 100th day of the writers strike, carrying her “IATSE Solidarity” sign on the picket line outside Netflix’s New York offices, but she was glad to be there. A props assistant and documentary filmmaker, Batey is a member of the International Alliance […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document poste...

Associated Press

After Tesla relaxes monitoring of drivers using its Autopilot technology, US regulators seek answers

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is allowing some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a […]

6 hours ago

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes fourteenth amendment disqualify Trump presidential run...

Serena O'Sullivan

AZ Secretary of State weighs in on Trump’s presidential prospects in face of legal issues

Arizona Secretary of State joined KTAR News 92.3 FM's studio on Tuesday to weigh in on how the Fourteenth Amendment could disqualify Trump.

6 hours ago

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, ...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street quiet ahead of more inflation and jobs data following Tuesday rally

Wall Street drifted between small gains and losses early Wednesday ahead of more economic news, including an inflation indicator and more jobs data. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were both essentially unchanged about an hour before the opening bell. Markets rallied Tuesday after the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence […]

1 day ago

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of...

Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outline remaining 2023 priorities in Democrat-controlled state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday will outline Democratic plans for the final months of the year after a first half of 2023 that saw the party roll back decades of Republican measures while implementing their own liberal agenda. The second-term Democratic governor’s policy priorities, which will be outlined during a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Live updates | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida