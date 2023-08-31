Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs partners with Phoenix company for lower priced medications

Aug 31, 2023, 4:35 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX  — Drexi, a virtual wellness company based in Phoenix, is officially partners with The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.

The partnership’s purpose is to cut prescription costs, the announcement said. It will make drug pricing more transparent.

Drexi, which has been around since 2013, manages prescription drug benefits for health insurers. It contracts directly with pharmacies, families and businesses. Drexi’s digital platform is designed to help users find the lowest costs for their prescriptions, according to its site.

Drexi Vice President of Pharmacy Solutions Anthony Masotto said his company hopes to ease the financial strain of those trying to find prescriptions.

“The significance of adhering to the right medication at the right price goes beyond convenience,” he said in a statement. “It’s a vital step in mitigating unexpected health complications and the associated financial strain it has on individuals and families across the country.”

Cost Plug Drug Company CEO Alex Oshmyansky mentioned the importance of transparent medication pricing.

“[We’re] excited to now be working with Drexi to further reduce the cost to patients,” he said in a statement. “As a practicing physician, I saw first-hand the danger of patients not taking their medications because they couldn’t afford them.”

