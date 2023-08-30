12 people and 7 vehicles involved in wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — A multi-vehicle crash has prompted the closure of Loop 101 in Scottsdale, authorities said.

Ten people were involved in the crash with injuries ranging from “minor to serious,” according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The highway first shut down the northbound Loop 101 lanes at Chaparral Road around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

DPS officials said the incident started when a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop. After triggering a pursuit, the driver recklessly tried to speed away, officials said.

A DPS trooper almost stopped the driver by attempting a pit maneuver, which made the driver spin around. Despite a temporary stop, the driver continued to tear down the road, ultimately traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 101.

Although the driver had pulled into the northbound lanes, they were driving southbound, officials said.

After driving two miles in the wrong direction, the vehicle crashed into six other vehicles.

The northbound lanes are still shut down as of 8 p.m.

There is no estimated time to shut reopen the freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

L-101 NB (Pima) is still closed at Chaparral Road due to the earlier crash. All traffic must still exit at or before Chaparral Road. pic.twitter.com/nAupSy7ohg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 30, 2023

Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.

Officials haven’t disclosed if substances were involved in the car crash.

This is a developing story.

