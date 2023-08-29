Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teen but set free in 2020, is arrested

Aug 29, 2023, 4:45 PM

FILE - Myon Burrell is photographed at his home in Minneapolis, Dec. 17, 2020, two days after his r...

FILE - Myon Burrell is photographed at his home in Minneapolis, Dec. 17, 2020, two days after his release from prison. Burrell, a Black man who was sent to prison for life as a teenager but was set free in 2020 after 18 years behind bars, was arrested in a Minneapolis suburb Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, on potential gun and drug charges. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teenager but was set free after 18 years behind bars, was arrested in a Minneapolis suburb Tuesday after police said they found a handgun and drugs in his SUV.

Burrell, now 37, was released in 2020 after Minnesota’s pardons board commuted his sentence in a high-profile murder case. The Black man’s prosecution and harsh punishment raised questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system that put him away for the death of a young girl killed by a stray bullet.

The Associated Press and APM Reports in 2020 uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation, ultimately leading to the creation of an independent national legal panel to review the case.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said in a news release that an officer on routine patrol Tuesday spotted an SUV veering out of its lane and followed it. The SUV continued to drive erratically, above the speed limit, and went over the lane divider, so the officer made a stop, police said.

The driver was identified from his license as Burrell. The release said there was “an indication of active drug use in the vehicle” and that a loaded handgun was found within reach of the driver. Unpackaged marijuana and other suspected drugs also were found in the SUV, it said.

Burrell was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of possession of a handgun by a prohibited person but had not been formally charged. Police said additional charges of driving while intoxicated and drug possession may be added.

Calls and emails to one attorney who helped secure Burrell’s release in 2020 were not immediately returned, while another said he no longer represents him. Burrell remained in custody Tuesday evening. People held in the jail are not allowed to take outside calls.

Burrell, who was 16 at the time, had always maintained his innocence in the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was shot in the heart while doing homework at her dining room table with her little sister. Edwards’ death enraged the African American community.

The county’s chief prosecutor at the time was Amy Klobuchar, who is now Minnesota’s senior U.S. senator. She had used Burrell’s conviction over the years as an example of her tough-on-crime policies, including during her unsuccessful presidential campaign.

An independent national legal panel formed at her urging to review the murder case concluded that there was a “failure to investigate that illustrates tunnel vision” and that evidence that could have helped exonerate Burrell was either ignored or minimized.

He told the pardons board that he converted to Islam in prison and became a religious leader while behind bars.

While Burrell’s sentence was commuted, his request for a pardon was denied so his felony conviction remained on his record.

The new questions about Burrell’s case surfaced just before Minneapolis was thrust into the national spotlight by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in a case that forced a national reckoning on race and policing.

United States News

Associated Press

2 found dead in eastern Washington wildfires identified, more than 350 homes confirmed destroyed

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The men found dead in two wildfires that ignited in eastern Washington earlier this month have been identified, and the number of homes destroyed has been confirmed at more than 350. Carl Grub, 86, died on Aug. 18 near an intersection in Medical Lake west of Spokane in the area of […]

20 hours ago

A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, ...

Associated Press

Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead

HONOLULU (AP) — Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, authorities said Tuesday, and it is unclear how many people perished. Three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina, the count of the dead stands at 115. But […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge vacates double-murder conviction of a Chicago man; cites evidence supporting innocence

A judge on Tuesday vacated the double-murder conviction of a Chicago man who has spent the last 34 years in prison for the shooting deaths of two 14-year-old boys. Francisco Benitez, 52, maintained his innocence in a motion for post-conviction relief, saying he had an alibi for the April 28, 1989, slayings of Prudencio Cruz […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Convicted rapist who escaped from Arkansas prison using jet ski in 2022 is captured, authorities say

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted rapist who authorities say used a jet ski during an escape from an Arkansas prison last year was arrested Tuesday in West Virginia, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, was arrested along with his wife, his mother and his mother’s boyfriend at a hotel in Lewisburg, […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

A man is arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly $5,000 in cash lying in a parking lot. So, he decided to keep it. Three months later, he has been charged with larceny. It turns out the bag, which Trumbull Police said was […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live. Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teen but set free in 2020, is arrested