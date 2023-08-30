Man hospitalized after being shot near Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday afternoon near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials said a call was received about the incident around 2:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later downgraded to serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspect left the area before police arrived.

Detectives are currently following up on leads as the case remains under investigation.

