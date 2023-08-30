Man hospitalized after being shot near Phoenix intersection
Aug 29, 2023, 6:00 PM
(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday afternoon near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Officials said a call was received about the incident around 2:50 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later downgraded to serious non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the suspect left the area before police arrived.
Detectives are currently following up on leads as the case remains under investigation.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.