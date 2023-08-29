Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Court rejects Connecticut officials’ bid to keep secret a police report on hospital patient’s death

Aug 29, 2023, 1:12 PM

FILE — This photo shows the Whiting Forensic Division maximum-security psychiatric hospital, in M...

FILE — This photo shows the Whiting Forensic Division maximum-security psychiatric hospital, in Middletown, CT, Sept. 15, 2017. Police reports about deaths and other incidents in hospitals cannot be kept secret from the public, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, citing the importance of government transparency and the public's right to know what happened. (AP Photo/Dave Collins, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dave Collins, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police reports about deaths and other incidents in public hospitals cannot be kept secret, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, citing the importance of government transparency and the public’s right to know what happened.

A majority of the justices rejected an attempt by state officials to prevent the release of a police report about a patient who reportedly choked to death on food in 2016 while being restrained by staff members at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane.

State officials argued the report was confidential under the patient-psychiatrist privilege as well as under the federal medical privacy law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

While the court majority acknowledged the harm that could result from publicly releasing a patient’s medical information, “we must also acknowledge the unfortunate and undeniable reality that governmental secrecy can be used to conceal governmental abuse, corruption, and neglect.”

Four justices joined the majority opinion, which ordered the release of the report with some patient information redacted. Chief Justice Richard Robinson, in a partial dissent, agreed the report should be released but believed more information should be made confidential. Two justices said the report should not be disclosed.

“The decision ensures that an untimely death which occurs when a patient is under the custody, control or care of a public institution will be investigated thoroughly and that the cause will not be shielded from public view,” said Colleen Murphy, executive director and general counsel of the state Freedom of Information Commission.

The state attorney general’s office, which argued against releasing the report, said Tuesday afternoon that it was working on a response to the ruling.

The legal case was sparked by a request under state public records law for the police report by Hartford Courant reporter Josh Kovner in 2017. Kovner, who died in 2020, requested the report from the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the agency’s police force.

The report is about the December 2016 death of a patient at the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown, which is overseen by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, or DMHAS. The hospital treats people acquitted of crimes by reason of insanity as well as other patients.

In the months after the patient’s death, Whiting Forensic would become ensnared in a scandal involving another patient who was abused numerous times by staff. The abuse led to the arrests of 10 employees, the firings of nearly three dozen workers and reforms at Whiting.

After the patient’s death, DHMAS said in a statement that the person died “due to a medical event.” The department denied the request for the police report, which the Courant appealed to the Freedom of Information Commission.

The commission determined the report was subject to public disclosure with no redactions and ordered DMHAS to release it. But the department appealed to Superior Court, where a judge ruled the report could be released, but with patient information blocked out. The department appealed again, leading to the state Supreme Court ruling.

In 2019, the Courant obtained records that showed the patient was choking on multiple fig bars and flailing their arms, leading staff to restrain him because they believed he was becoming aggressive. The records said staff did not identify or respond to the patient’s obstructed airway for nearly 2 1/2 minutes until a nurse ordered staff to release him so lifesaving measures could be performed.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling “is an important step in the Hartford Courant’s pursuit of the truth,” the paper’s executive editor, Helen Bennett, said in an email to The Associated Press. “We will review this decision and then decide on what our next steps will be in the case.”

The patient was identified as 25-year-old Andrew Vermiglio, of North Haven, by the Courant and a 2019 investigation report by the nonprofit group Disability Rights Connecticut.

United States News

Associated Press

Anti-abortion activists, including one who kept fetuses, convicted of blocking DC clinic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five anti-abortion activists, including a woman who was discovered to have five fetuses in her home, were convicted Tuesday of illegally blocking a reproductive clinic in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported. Lauren Handy of Alexandria, Virginia, was part of a group accused of violating federal law when they blocked access to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An alarming rise in global distrust and division coupled with efforts by countries to improve the accuracy and destructive power of nuclear weapons is “a recipe for annihilation,” the United Nations chief warned Tuesday. In a statement marking the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that with nearly […]

16 hours ago

Front pages for the Marion County Record's latest weekly edition are displayed on a window at its o...

Associated Press

A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper’s files taken during raid

Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper’s files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned. The Aug. 11 searches of the Marion County Record’s office and the homes of its publisher and […]

16 hours ago

Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first ro...

Associated Press

‘Like Snoop Dogg’s living room’: Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s become a stink at the U.S. Open: a pungent marijuana smell that wafted over an outer court, clouded the concentration of one of the world’s top players and left the impression there’s no place left to escape the unofficial scent of the city. While the exact source of the smell […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts central Indiana man of 3 counts of murder in 2021 apartment slayings

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A jury convicted a central Indiana man of three counts of murder Tuesday in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people that authorities said resulted from an ongoing feud between one of the victims and a friend of the defendant. Chad Grimball, 42, of Thorntown also was found guilty of firearm […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — A migrant woman died in South Texas after spending less than a day in federal custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Tuesday. Border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the agency. While she was in […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Court rejects Connecticut officials’ bid to keep secret a police report on hospital patient’s death