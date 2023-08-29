Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Aug 29, 2023, 12:28 PM

FILE — Worshipers in New York's East Harlem neighborhood take part in the traditional annual pray...

FILE — Worshipers in New York's East Harlem neighborhood take part in the traditional annual prayer commemorating the end of Ramadan, in front of the Masjid Aqsa-Salam mosque, on July 17, 2015. New York Mayor Eric Adams announced new guidelines Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, allowing mosques to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Bryan R. Smith, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bryan R. Smith, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The Muslim call to prayer will ring out more freely in New York City under guidelines announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams, which he said should foster a spirit of inclusivity.

Under the new rules, Adams said, mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. Friday is the traditional Islamic holy day, and Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramadan.

The police department’s community affairs bureau will work with mosques to communicate the new guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan are set to appropriate decibel levels, Adams said.

“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said. “Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.”

Flanked by Muslim leaders at a City Hall news conference, Adams said Muslim New Yorkers “will not live in the shadows of the American dream while I am the mayor of the city of New York.”

The adhan is a familiar sound in majority-Muslim countries but is heard less frequently in the United States.

Officials in Minneapolis made news last year when they moved to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan publicly.

Somaia Ferozi, principal of the Ideal Islamic School in Queens, said New York City’s new rules send a positive message to her students.

“Our children are reminded of who they are when they hear the adhan,” said Ferozi, who attended Adams’ news conference. “Having that echo in a New York City neighborhood will make them feel part of a community that acknowledges them.”

Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.

He has at times alarmed civil libertarians by saying he doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.

“State is the body. Church is the heart,” Adams said at an interfaith breakfast earlier this year. “You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.”

A spokesperson for the mayor said at the time that Adams merely meant that faith guides his actions.

United States News

Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first ro...

Associated Press

‘Like Snoop Dogg’s living room’: Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s become a stink at the U.S. Open: a pungent marijuana smell that wafted over an outer court, clouded the concentration of one of the world’s top players and left the impression there’s no place left to escape the unofficial scent of the city. While the exact source of the smell […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts central Indiana man of 3 counts of murder in 2021 apartment slayings

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A jury convicted a central Indiana man of three counts of murder Tuesday in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people that authorities said resulted from an ongoing feud between one of the victims and a friend of the defendant. Chad Grimball, 42, of Thorntown also was found guilty of firearm […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — A migrant woman died in South Texas after spending less than a day in federal custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Tuesday. Border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the agency. While she was in […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US says a smuggler with terrorist ties helped get migrants from Uzbekistan into the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it detected and stopped a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States and that at least one member of the network had links to a foreign terrorist group. U.S. officials do not believe the Uzbek nationals who used the smuggling network had […]

16 hours ago

West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creat...

Associated Press

West Virginia University recommends keeping some language classes, moving forward with axing majors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to eliminate its world languages department but is recommending retaining five teaching positions and letting students take some language courses as electives, the university announced Tuesday as it faces a $45 million budget shortfall. The office of the provost for the state’s flagship university also said it […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Manhattan building superintendent accused of killing wife, two young children in murder-suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime superintendent at a New York City apartment building fatally stabbed his wife and two children, ages 1 and 3, before taking his own life, police said. The bodies were discovered in the family’s residence Monday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, shocking neighbors and friends who told police there […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit