Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Aug 29, 2023, 12:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

United States News

Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first ro...

Associated Press

‘Like Snoop Dogg’s living room’: Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s become a stink at the U.S. Open: a pungent marijuana smell that wafted over an outer court, clouded the concentration of one of the world’s top players and left the impression there’s no place left to escape the unofficial scent of the city. While the exact source of the smell […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts central Indiana man of 3 counts of murder in 2021 apartment slayings

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A jury convicted a central Indiana man of three counts of murder Tuesday in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people that authorities said resulted from an ongoing feud between one of the victims and a friend of the defendant. Chad Grimball, 42, of Thorntown also was found guilty of firearm […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — A migrant woman died in South Texas after spending less than a day in federal custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Tuesday. Border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the agency. While she was in […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US says a smuggler with terrorist ties helped get migrants from Uzbekistan into the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it detected and stopped a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States and that at least one member of the network had links to a foreign terrorist group. U.S. officials do not believe the Uzbek nationals who used the smuggling network had […]

16 hours ago

West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creat...

Associated Press

West Virginia University recommends keeping some language classes, moving forward with axing majors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to eliminate its world languages department but is recommending retaining five teaching positions and letting students take some language courses as electives, the university announced Tuesday as it faces a $45 million budget shortfall. The office of the provost for the state’s flagship university also said it […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Manhattan building superintendent accused of killing wife, two young children in murder-suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime superintendent at a New York City apartment building fatally stabbed his wife and two children, ages 1 and 3, before taking his own life, police said. The bodies were discovered in the family’s residence Monday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, shocking neighbors and friends who told police there […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen