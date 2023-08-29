Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks daily heat record, inches closer to all-time 110-degree mark

Aug 29, 2023, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A daily heat record was set in Phoenix on Tuesday, inching the city closer to setting the all-time mark for 110-degree days in a year.

Phoenix hit 114 degrees at 1:48 p.m., breaking the record of 113 degrees set in 2009, according to the National Weather Service.

The capital city only got down to 93 degrees on the day, breaking the record warm low temperature of 90 degrees set in 1981.

It was the second consecutive day a heat record was set in Phoenix.

So many 110-degree days in Phoenix

It seems only a matter of time before Phoenix sets the annual record for 110-degree days.

RELATED STORIES

Tuesday made it 51 days in 2023 of 110-degree heat. The top yearly mark is 53 days, set in 2020.

Phoenix is forecast to have a high temperature of 112 degrees on Wednesday and 109 degrees on Thursday, so the record could be tied as soon as this week.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening.

Will Phoenix get rain soon?

The hot temperatures could have a slight reprieve later this week, mostly due to the possibility of rain.

Phoenix has a 40% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday before dropping to a 20% chance on Saturday.

High temperatures are likely to dip to the low 100s into the weekend as a result.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Clint Hickman (Maricopa County Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here’s why Clint Hickman wanted mercy for man who made election-related threats against him

Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman sat in a courtroom Monday and asked for mercy for the Iowa man who was found guilty of sending threatening messages to him regarding the 2020 election.

15 hours ago

two people arrested in Maricopa County...

KTAR.com

2 arrested in Glendale after vehicle pursuit involving police

Two people were arrested in Glendale for leading police on a pursuit Monday afternoon after allegedly committing other crimes.

15 hours ago

Photo of Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28, 2023. Ciscom...

KTAR Video

Watch: Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani discusses border, shutdown, Trump indictment

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona joins KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday to discuss a host of hot-button topics.

15 hours ago

Road closed sign on dirt...

KTAR.com

US 93 near Wickenburg reopens after crash shut it down for hours

U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed for several hours because of a crash involving two semi trucks.

15 hours ago

North Mountain Rescue...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Fire stresses hydration after 2 hikers rescued off mountains

Two hikers were rescued from mountains over the weekend in the Valley and firefighters urging hikers to stay hydrated.

15 hours ago

Firefighters attack blaze at north Phoenix home on Aug. 28, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

8 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in north Phoenix

Eight people and three dogs were displaced after a house fire Monday morning at a neighborhood in north Phoenix.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Phoenix breaks daily heat record, inches closer to all-time 110-degree mark