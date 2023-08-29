PHOENIX — A daily heat record was set in Phoenix on Tuesday, inching the city closer to setting the all-time mark for 110-degree days in a year.

Phoenix hit 114 degrees at 1:48 p.m., breaking the record of 113 degrees set in 2009, according to the National Weather Service.

The capital city only got down to 93 degrees on the day, breaking the record warm low temperature of 90 degrees set in 1981.

It was the second consecutive day a heat record was set in Phoenix.

So many 110-degree days in Phoenix

It seems only a matter of time before Phoenix sets the annual record for 110-degree days.

Tuesday made it 51 days in 2023 of 110-degree heat. The top yearly mark is 53 days, set in 2020.

Phoenix is forecast to have a high temperature of 112 degrees on Wednesday and 109 degrees on Thursday, so the record could be tied as soon as this week.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening.

Will Phoenix get rain soon?

The hot temperatures could have a slight reprieve later this week, mostly due to the possibility of rain.

Phoenix has a 40% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday before dropping to a 20% chance on Saturday.

There is a 30-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night across much of Arizona. The strongest storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, blowing dust, and areas of heavy rain. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3WiFzBb4p8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 29, 2023

High temperatures are likely to dip to the low 100s into the weekend as a result.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.