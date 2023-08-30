Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Zach Bryan to bring ‘The Quittin Time’ tour to Valley next year

Aug 30, 2023, 4:05 AM

Zach Bryan performs on stage in Kentucky...

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — American country singer Zach Bryan announced two stops in the Valley next year during his North American tour.

The musician will bring “The Quitting Time” tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Dec. 3-4.

His opening acts will be Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Ticket sales will begin with presale access. Fans must register online to gain a presale code, which will be available for them to use Sept. 6 when presale access is live.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 8.

The tour announcement comes just days after the singer released his fourth full-length studio album, “Zach Bryan.”

The musician is known for various songs, including “Something in the Orange,” “Heading South,” “Sun to Me” and “Burn, Burn, Burn.”

The last time he performed in the Valley was at Desert Diamond Arena last week, according to Setlist.fm.

Zach Bryan will begin his tour in early March in Chicago, Illinois, and will close out in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

