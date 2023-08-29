Close
US 93 near Wickenburg reopens after crash shut it down for hours

Aug 29, 2023, 6:34 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

PHOENIX — U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed for several hours because of a crash involving two semi trucks.

The closure went into effect around 5:45 a.m. at milepost 178, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted onto State Route 71, then onto U.S. 89, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

“One of the trucks involved was carrying battery acid, which is leaking,” DPS said in an email.

A semi truck driver also sustained injuries in the crash, DPS said.

The crash is under investigation.

