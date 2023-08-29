Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subways

Aug 29, 2023, 5:25 AM | Updated: 7:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way early Tuesday, flooding midtown streets and the city’s busiest subway station.

The 20-inch (half-meter) water main gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue at 3 a.m., said Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The rushing water was only a few inches deep on the street, but videos posted on social media showed the flood cascading into the Times Square subway station down stairwells and through ventilation grates. The water turned the trenches that carry the subway tracks into mini rivers and soaked train platforms.

It took DEP crews about an hour to find the source of the leak and shut the water off, Aggarwala said.

The excavation left a big hole at the intersection of 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, where workers were digging with heavy equipment to get to the broken section of pipe.

While that intersection remained closed to car traffic, surrounding streets were open by rush hour.

Subway service, however, was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines, which run directly under the broken pipe.

Aggarwala said it appeared that only two local businesses were without left without water at the start of the work day.

United States News

Iron workers construct the framework for a Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, May 18, 2023, near ...

Associated Press

Job vacancies, quits plunge in July in stark sign of cooling trend in the US job market

WASHINGTON (AP) — Businesses posted far fewer open jobs in July and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation. The number of job vacancies dropped to 8.8 million last month, the Labor Department […]

7 hours ago

An Atlantic puffin brings a beak full of baitfish to feed its chick in a burrow under rocks on East...

Associated Press

Maine’s puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change

EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine (AP) — On remote islands off the Maine coast, a unique bird held its own this year in the face of climate change. Atlantic puffins — clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits — had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a catastrophic 2021, said scientists […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Wall Street...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street quiet ahead of consumer, labor reports

Wall Street was quiet early Tuesday ahead of some potentially market-moving jobs data and a survey reflecting consumers’ feelings about the economy. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 both inched down about 0.1% before the bell. Investors and economists this week will be paying close attention to economic reports that could […]

1 day ago

Jeanette Kiokun, the tribal clerk for the Qutekcak Native Tribe in Seward, Alaska, poses for a port...

Associated Press

Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Jeanette Kiokun, the tribal clerk for the Qutekcak Native Tribe in Alaska, doesn’t immediately recognize the shriveled, brown plant she finds on the shore of the Salish Sea or others that were sunburned during the long, hot summer. But a fellow student at a weeklong tribal climate camp does. They […]

1 day ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James Crai...

Associated Press

Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes set to enter a plea to charges

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison is set to enter a plea in court to a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday. Police said James Craig, who began an affair before his wife’s March 18 death, had searched online for answers to questions such […]

1 day ago

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis ch...

Associated Press

US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women

NEW YORK (AP) — After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, promising never to stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress. “While we celebrate […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subways