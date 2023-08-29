Close
Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17

Aug 28, 2023, 5:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police arrested a second man Monday in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting, Muncie police said.

The Muncie man had not been formally charged in the shooting as of Monday night.

His arrest is the second in the shooting, which occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, was killed 18 others were injured, including a woman who was run over by a car while running from the scene.

On Aug. 1, police announced the arrest of John L. Vance Jr., 36, in the shooting. He faces two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The shooting occurred as police were calling the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering, authorities have said. Bonner was among those attending the party, police said.

