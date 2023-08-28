Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria police investigating domestic violence-related shooting

Aug 28, 2023, 4:57 PM

Police tape (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  Peoria police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue.

Authorities said they received a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation shows everyone involved is at the scene, Peoria police said.

RELATED STORIES

There is currently no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were released.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/GCU Life)...

Brandon Gray

Here’s why Grand Canyon University is expecting record enrollment this fall semester

Although enrollment numbers are down nationwide, the institution is seeing a rise in numbers, GCU said in a press release.

17 hours ago

Natasha Streeter booking photo...

KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Scottsdale for allegedly stealing from gym lockers, committing identity theft

A woman was recently arrested for allegedly stealing from gym lockers in Scottsdale and then committing identity theft, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 shown here Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Phoenix. The I-10 is ...

Brandon Gray

Report shows Arizona tops the list for most confrontational drivers

A new report is revealing disturbing trend that Arizona drivers are the most confrontational in the United States.

17 hours ago

Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in...

Serena O'Sullivan

Despite intense heat in Arizona, rain could be on the horizon

Scattered rain and thunderstorms could provide a reprieve from the heat wave this weekend, officials said.

17 hours ago

Bryce Canyon National Park...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman dies from flood waters in Utah national park, officials say

Flood waters in Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park swept away an Arizona woman on Friday, park officials said.

17 hours ago

(...

SuElen Rivera

Catch this wave: High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill coming to Goodyear’s future downtown

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill became the latest company to announce plans to open a new location in Goodyear's future downtown area.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Peoria police investigating domestic violence-related shooting