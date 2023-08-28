Peoria police investigating domestic violence-related shooting

PHOENIX — Peoria police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue.

Authorities said they received a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation shows everyone involved is at the scene, Peoria police said.

There is currently no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were released.

