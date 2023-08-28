Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

Aug 28, 2023, 4:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at about 3 p.m. found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

