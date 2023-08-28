Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge dismisses lawsuit by sorority sisters who sought to block a transgender woman from joining

Aug 28, 2023, 1:07 PM

FILE - Two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus, June 14, 2016, in Laramie, Wyo. On Frid...

FILE - Two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus, June 14, 2016, in Laramie, Wyo. On Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, a judge dismissed a lawsuit contesting a transgender woman's admission into a sorority at the University of Wyoming, ruling that he could not override how the private, voluntary organization defined a woman and order that she not belong. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting a transgender woman’s admission into a sorority at the University of Wyoming, ruling that he could not override how the private, voluntary organization defined a woman and order that she not belong.

In the lawsuit, six members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter challenged Artemis Langford’s admission by casting doubt on whether sorority rules allowed a transgender woman. Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson, in his ruling, found that sorority bylaws don’t define who’s a woman.

The case at Wyoming’s only four-year public university drew widespread attention as transgender people fight for more acceptance in schools, athletics, workplaces and elsewhere, while others push back.

A federal court cannot interfere with the sorority chapter’s freedom of association by ruling against its vote to induct the transgender woman last year, Johnson ruled Friday.

With no definition of a woman in sorority bylaws, Johnson ruled that he could not impose the six sisters’ definition of a woman in place of the sorority’s more expansive definition provided in court.

“With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the court will not define a ‘woman’ today,” Johnson wrote.

Langford’s attorney, Rachel Berkness, welcomed the ruling.

“The allegations against Ms. Langford should never have made it into a legal filing. They are nothing more than cruel rumors that mirror exactly the type of rumors used to vilify and dehumanize members of the LGBTQIA+ community for generations. And they are baseless,” Berkness said in an email.

The sorority sisters who sued said Langford’s presence in their sorority house made them uncomfortable. But while the lawsuit portrayed Langford as a “sexual predator,” claims about her behavior turned out to be a “nothing more than a drunken rumor,” Berkness said.

An attorney for the sorority sisters, Cassie Craven, said by email they disagreed with the ruling and the fundamental issue — the definition of a woman — remains undecided.

“Women have a biological reality that deserves to be protected and recognized and we will continue to fight for that right just as women suffragists for decades have been told that their bodies, opinions, and safety doesn’t matter,” Craven wrote.

United States News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Sayreville, N.J., Borough Council shows Sayreville Counci...

Associated Press

The Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a New Jersey pastor has been denied bail

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Virginia man charged with killing a New Jersey pastor had lived with her and her child for a time before returning to their Sayreville home early this year and shooting the charismatic church leader 14 times, prosecutors said at the suspect’s detention hearing Monday. Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, of […]

15 hours ago

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmo...

Associated Press

Florida football team alters its travel plans with Tropical Storm Idalia approaching the state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is altering its travel plans for the team’s season opener at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night, hoping to avoid Tropical Storm Idalia. A team spokesman said Monday that the Gators will fly to Dallas on Tuesday, practice and spend the night there, and then travel to Salt Lake City […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Google to invest another $1.7 billion into Ohio data centers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Google will invest an additional $1.7 billion to support three data center campuses in central Ohio, the company announced Monday. The tech giant now operates a center in New Albany and announced in May that it would build additional centers in Columbus and Lancaster to help power its artificial intelligence […]

15 hours ago

Fiona Ferro, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the first round of ...

Associated Press

Fiona Ferro, a tennis player who accused her ex-coach of sexual assault, returned to the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after losing in U.S. Open qualifying a year ago, tennis player Fiona Ferro accused her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre, of rape. That case is still pending, and Ferro took a few months off from the tour after going public with her story, but she returned to Flushing Meadows on Monday […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman pleads no contest in 2022 pond crash that led to drowning deaths of her 3 young sons

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman whose three young sons drowned last year after her SUV crashed into an ice-covered pond pleaded no contest Monday to several charges in connection with the crash. An Ottawa County judge accepted Leticia Gonzales’ no contest plea Monday to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend while posing as different ex

A Colorado man has been charged in federal court with cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hawaii while repeatedly posing as a different ex-boyfriend, federal prosecutors said Monday. John B. Hart, 53, of Louisville, who previously lived in Hawaii, was arrested Friday in Colorado. Hart was temporarily represented by a lawyer from the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Judge dismisses lawsuit by sorority sisters who sought to block a transgender woman from joining