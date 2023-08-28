PHOENIX — A woman was recently arrested in Scottsdale for allegedly stealing from gym lockers and then committing identity theft, authorities said.

Natasha Streeter, 35, was arrested on Thursday and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges including four counts of burglary, two count of aggravated identity theft and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Streeter used bolt cutters to break off padlocks from women’s lockers at fitness centers, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

She would use the credit cards from her burglaries to purchase gift cards and turn them into cash, police said.

“The Scottsdale charges are from four separate gym locker burglaries that took place over multiple days,” Scottsdale Police said in a press release.

No additional information was available.

