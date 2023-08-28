Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man dies after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall

Aug 28, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A motorcyclist died over the weekend after being shot by a Cadillac driver in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic area after a group of bikers blocked the driver’s way, according to Philadelphia police.

The Saturday night shooting steps from the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, the nation’s birthplace, focused new attention on the gun violence plaguing the city and the nation. Police believe the driver and the biker group traded fire, but they are not yet sure who fired first, a spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, our country’s gun problem means disputes can turn deadly, needlessly cutting young lives short,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a social media post, attributing the violence to a road rage dispute.

The 36-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was shot in the arm and took himself to a hospital, where he was treated before being released Sunday, police spokeswoman Tanya Little said. No charges have been filed, but the shooting remains under investigation. Police identified the motorcycle rider as 29-year-old Angel Luis Rios of the city’s Frankford section. He was shot twice in the torso and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital just before 9:30 p.m.

Before police arrived, National Park Service rangers who patrol the historic area briefly detained a 24-year-old man who allegedly fired at the Cadillac. City homicide investigators are now in charge of the case. Little did not know when a decision on charges would be made.

“We are grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department who responded quickly to the situation and kept it from escalating,” the mayor said. The shooting occurred on a warm summer evening in an area dotted with cobblestone streets that is popular with tourists, residents and restaurant goers, many of whom dine outside. It was just one of a spate of shootings across the city over the weekend. In north Philadelphia, a 39-year-old man was shot five times and died shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. Two other men were also critically wounded by gunshots. Police called all three men the victims of a triple shooting.

United States News

FILE - A correction officer from the St. Louis Justice Center, the city jail in downtown St. Louis,...

Associated Press

Six St. Louis inmates face charges stemming from abduction of jail guard

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Six inmates at the downtown St. Louis jail are facing charges related to the abduction last week of a 73-year-old jail guard. Charging documents released Monday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office offered insight into how the guard was taken hostage around 6 a.m. on Aug. 22. He was freed […]

13 hours ago

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, right, addresses the media in Oklahoma City, Monday, Au...

Associated Press

An off-duty Oklahoma officer fired a shot that wounded a man at a high school football game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An off-duty Oklahoma police officer fired a shot that critically wounded a man during a shooting at a high school football game that left a teenager dead, authorities said Monday. The officer did not shoot the teenager, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, whose agency is investigating the officer’s […]

13 hours ago

Trump standing in front of a podium...

Associated Press

Former president Trump’s trial set to March 4 in federal election case

A judge has set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia’s election board leader who debunked unfounded 2020 election fraud claims is stepping down

ATLANTA (AP) — The retired federal judge leading Georgia’s State Election Board is resigning effective Friday from the panel, which sought under his tenure to debunk unfounded claims of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential vote. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday that William “Bill” Duffey Jr. would be stepping down, although his […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up at firms like Starbucks and Amazon, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S. President Joe Biden is counting on critical labor support as he campaigns for a second term […]

13 hours ago

This photo provided by the North Dakota Attorney office shows police body-worn camera video footage...

Associated Press

Videos show how the Fargo shooter targeted officers, North Dakota attorney general says

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More video recordings of an ambush of police officers in Fargo, North Dakota, show how the gunman cased the scene of a fender bender, waiting and watching for roughly four minutes as more officers arrived before opening fire. The additional videos — from officers’ body cameras, a police dashboard camera and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Man dies after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall