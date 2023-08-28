Despite intense heat in Arizona, rain could be on the horizon

PHOENIX — Scattered rain and thunderstorms this weekend could provide a reprieve from the heat wave, officials said.

This year’s summer heat has been record-breaking. Although you shouldn’t expect the sizzling heat to go anywhere, you might get a bit of moisture this week, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS forecast that some parts of Arizona could see scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening. The higher terrain regions, east of Phoenix, may receive some moisture.

Isolated to scattered higher terrain showers and storms are expected again this afternoon/evening, mainly east of Phoenix. However, like yesterday, there is at least a low chance for activity to survive into the Valley. Any storm can produce strong wind gusts and downpours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/aRoeCIZR4f — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 28, 2023

“Any storm can produce strong wind gusts and downpours,” NWS said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “However, like yesterday, there is at least a low chance for activity to survive into the Valley.”

Despite the low chance for moisture in the Valley, the odds are more than zero. Hope can go a long way during a heat wave.

How has summer been in Phoenix?

The city of Phoenix passed 110-degree temperatures ahead of the NWS schedule on Saturday. Record-high temperatures are expected to heat up the city this week.

In fact, the NWS placed the Phoenix metro area under an excessive heat watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Today’s high in Phoenix is expected to be in the 114-116 range — and Tuesday may be just as hot, according to the NWS forecast. Wednesday may have a high of 110 degrees, while Thursday’s high is expected to cool down to 105 degrees.

According to Jim Sharpe, the co-host of KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News, Sunday was the No. 49 day Arizonans endured a day with 110+ temps this year.

“The record is 53 days in a year of getting to at least 110 degrees here in the Valley,” Sharpe said.

What are our chances of breaking that record?

Unfortunately, it’s pretty likely. After all, it’s been a year full of new heat records, such as:

– The most 115+ days.

– The most overnight lows at 90+ degrees.

– The most 119 degree days in the year.

– Thirty-one straight days of 110+ degrees, the longest consecutive streak.

Weather-wise, it’s been a dramatic year for the Valley. Rain could provide a welcome reprieve.

