Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Despite intense heat in Arizona, rain could be on the horizon

Aug 28, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in...

Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in the U.S. Unhoused people are at an especially high risk of heat-related illness or death. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scattered rain and thunderstorms this weekend could provide a reprieve from the heat wave, officials said.

This year’s summer heat has been record-breaking. Although you shouldn’t expect the sizzling heat to go anywhere, you might get a bit of moisture this week, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS forecast that some parts of Arizona could see scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening. The higher terrain regions, east of Phoenix, may receive some moisture.

“Any storm can produce strong wind gusts and downpours,” NWS said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “However, like yesterday, there is at least a low chance for activity to survive into the Valley.”

Despite the low chance for moisture in the Valley, the odds are more than zero. Hope can go a long way during a heat wave.

RELATED STORIES

How has summer been in Phoenix?

The city of Phoenix passed 110-degree temperatures ahead of the NWS schedule on Saturday. Record-high temperatures are expected to heat up the city this week.

In fact, the NWS placed the Phoenix metro area under an excessive heat watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Today’s high in Phoenix is expected to be in the 114-116 range — and Tuesday may be just as hot, according to the NWS forecast. Wednesday may have a high of 110 degrees, while Thursday’s high is expected to cool down to 105 degrees.

According to Jim Sharpe, the co-host of KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News, Sunday was the No. 49 day Arizonans endured a day with 110+ temps this year.

“The record is 53 days in a year of getting to at least 110 degrees here in the Valley,” Sharpe said.

What are our chances of breaking that record?

Unfortunately, it’s pretty likely. After all, it’s been a year full of new heat records, such as:

– The most 115+ days.

– The most overnight lows at 90+ degrees.

– The most 119 degree days in the year.

– Thirty-one straight days of 110+ degrees, the longest consecutive streak.

Weather-wise, it’s been a dramatic year for the Valley. Rain could provide a welcome reprieve.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 shown here Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Phoenix. The I-10 is ...

Brandon Gray

Report shows Arizona tops the list for most confrontational drivers

A new report is revealing disturbing trend that Arizona drivers are the most confrontational in the United States.

15 hours ago

Bryce Canyon National Park...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman dies from flood waters in Utah national park, officials say

Flood waters in Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park swept away an Arizona woman on Friday, park officials said.

15 hours ago

(...

SuElen Rivera

Catch this wave: High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill coming to Goodyear’s future downtown

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill became the latest company to announce plans to open a new location in Goodyear's future downtown area.

15 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police patrol vehicle. Motorists were told to avoid the area of McDowell Ro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Driver dies after crashing into large metal power pole in north Phoenix

A driver died after crashing into a large metal power pole in north Phoenix at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

silver alert for glendale police department...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old Glendale man who was found injured

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday morning after the subject of a Silver Alert from Glendale was found, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash at west Phoenix intersection

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Despite intense heat in Arizona, rain could be on the horizon