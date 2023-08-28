Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Convicted ex-Ohio House speaker moved to Oklahoma prison to begin his 20-year sentence

Aug 28, 2023, 10:31 AM

FILE - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, ...

FILE - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019. The convicted former Ohio House speaker was recently transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison.

The 64-year-old Republican had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced June 29 to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history.

He was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to Bureau of Prisons records. His attorney, Steven Bradley, said Householder was not granted a request to be released during his appeal.

Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, were convicted in March of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering.

A jury found Householder masterminded and Borges participated in a $60 million bribery scheme that was secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies — and then to pass and defend legislation that delivered a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout of two nuclear plants that were owned by a FirstEnergy affiliate. FirstEnergy also has admitted to its role.

Two others and the dark money group pleaded guilty, and a third man charged died by suicide.

Borges, 51, was sentenced to five years, which he is serving at the federal prison in Milan, Michigan, near Ann Arbor, bureau records show.

The government’s investigation remains open.

United States News

Associated Press

