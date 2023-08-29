Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour to stop in Phoenix this December

PHOENIX — Holiday lovers who want to rock out to Christmas songs will soon be able to buy tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour, which is coming to Phoenix in December.

The rock band just announced its itinerary for this year’s Ghost of Christmas Eve tour.

The Ghost of Christmas Eve tour will stop in Phoenix on Dec. 3 for two separate shows at the Footprint Center near Seventh and Jefferson streets.

The first show is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., followed by a second performance set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

When can you buy tickets for the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour?

Tickets sales will begin with Ticketmaster’s Fan Club system.

Fans must register online by 7 p.m. Friday for a chance to buy presale tickets Sept. 7-8 beginning at 10 a.m.

Remaining seats will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 15.

Some of the rock band’s most popular songs include “Carol of the Bells,” “Wizards in Winter” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

The music tour will kick off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Nov. 15 and close out in St. Paul, Minnesota on Dec. 30.

