PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for an 84-year-old man with a medical condition who was last seen in Glendale.

Thomas Alexander stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen at his home near 51st and Northern avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas suffers from a medical condition that could cause him to be lost and easily confused.

Authorities said he is most likely traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.