PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday morning after the subject of a Silver Alert from Glendale was found, authorities said.

Thomas Alexander, 84, was found with minor injuries and taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, the Glendale Police Department said in an email.

The alert was issued around 7:30 a.m. Monday and canceled a few hours later.

Alexander was last seen at his home near 51st and Northern avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday.

He suffers from a medical condition that could cause him to be lost and easily confused.

