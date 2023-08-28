Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old Glendale man who was found injured
Aug 28, 2023, 7:21 AM | Updated: 10:00 am
(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday morning after the subject of a Silver Alert from Glendale was found, authorities said.
Thomas Alexander, 84, was found with minor injuries and taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, the Glendale Police Department said in an email.
The alert was issued around 7:30 a.m. Monday and canceled a few hours later.
Alexander was last seen at his home near 51st and Northern avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday.
He suffers from a medical condition that could cause him to be lost and easily confused.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.