ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old Glendale man who was found injured

Aug 28, 2023, 7:21 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

silver alert for glendale police department...

Thomas Alexander, 84, was last seen around 8 p.m. in Glendale near 51sst and Northern avenues. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday morning after the subject of a Silver Alert from Glendale was found, authorities said.

Thomas Alexander, 84, was found with minor injuries and taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, the Glendale Police Department said in an email.

The alert was issued around 7:30 a.m. Monday and canceled a few hours later.

Alexander was last seen at his home near 51st and Northern avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday.

He suffers from a medical condition that could cause him to be lost and easily confused.

