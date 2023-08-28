Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: US futures inch slightly higher with more earnings, economic data on tap

Aug 27, 2023, 9:42 PM

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 202...

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street is poised for a modestly higher open Monday as attention shifts from the Federal Reserve to more corporate earnings and new economic data that could provide clues about the health of the U.S. economy.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2% before the opening bell.

Wall Street appeared to break out of a slump Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the nation’s central bank will “proceed carefully” on interest rates.

“The muted reaction of treasury yields to the rhetoric from Jackson Hole shows that U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell probably hit the right tone when it comes to keeping further policy tightening on the table but at the same time not rattling market confidence,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

In a highly anticipated speech, Powell said Friday that the Federal Reserve will base upcoming interest rate decisions on the latest data about inflation and the economy. He said while inflation has come down from its peak, it’s still too high and the Fed may raise rates again, if needed.

Some market watchers had hoped Powell would say the Fed was done with its hikes to interest rates. Higher rates work to control inflation, but at the cost of slowing the economy and hurting prices for investments.

But Powell also took care to say he’s aware of the risks of going too far on interest rates and doing “unnecessary harm to the economy.” Altogether, the comments weren’t very different from what Powell said before, analysts said.

The Fed has already hiked its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in its drive to grind down high inflation. That was up from virtually zero early last year.

The higher rates have sent the manufacturing industry into contraction and helped cause three high-profile U.S. bank failures, while also helping to slow inflation.

Market-moving economic reports this week include consumer confidence, a second gross domestic product estimate, a flurry of job market data and a consumer spending report that includes a closely watched measure of inflation.

Companies reporting quarterly earnings this week include Best Buy, Salesforce and Dollar General.

Shares in 3M jumped more than 6% in premarket Monday after multiple news outlets reported the company had agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty earplugs, a much lower figure than many had expected.

At midday in Europe, France’s CAC 40 added 0.8% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.6%. Trading was closed in Britain for a bank holiday.

Moody’s Analytics said in a report that prospects for a rapid rebound in Asia was not to be expected, despite signs that “the global electronics cycle has bottomed out,” with chips sales stabilizing.

“The AI boom has boosted demand for high-end chips, but end-user demand for smartphones and PCs remains weak,” said the report authored by senior economics Stefan Angrick and associate economists Dave Chia and Jeemin Bang.

“China’s lackluster recovery and reduced electronics demand from the U.S. and Europe add to the subdued outlook.”

Troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group slid to a 78% loss on its first day back after trading in the company was suspended in March of 2022. Evergrande has $340 billion in debt and has asked a U.S. court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.7% to finish at 32,169.99. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,159.80, after data on Australian retail sales showed they rose a higher than expected 0.5%.

South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly 1.0% to 2,543.41. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.0% to 18,130.74, while the Shanghai Composite surged 1.1% to 3,098.64.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude edged up 5 cents to $79.88 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 10 cents to $83.84 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 146.53 Japanese yen from 146.40 yen. The euro cost $1.0810, up from $1.0798.

—-

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

United States News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., arrives for an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023,...

Associated Press

Judge to decide if father of man accused in parade shooting will stand trial too

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge is expected to decide Monday whether the father of the man accused of fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago will stand trial himself for helping his son obtain a gun license three years earlier. Prosecutors charged the father, Robert Crimo Jr., under […]

6 hours ago

FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and Demo...

Associated Press

Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Old. Confused. Corrupt. Dishonest. Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election. Unflattering portraits of both emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for […]

6 hours ago

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the White House, Saturday, Aug...

Associated Press

Biden and the first lady head to District of Columbia public middle school to welcome back students

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting a District of Columbia public middle school on Monday to welcome students back for the new school year. The Bidens are heading to Eliot-Hine Middle School, located east of the U.S. Capitol, to mark the District of Columbia’s first day of school […]

6 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail shows Preston Walls. A trial will...

Associated Press

Trial starting for suspect in Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial will begin this week for the first of two teens charged with murder in a shooting at a Des Moines alternative school that left two students dead and the program’s founder injured. Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the trial of Preston Walls, 19, who is […]

1 day ago

Wanda Mosley, national field director of Black Voters Matter, yells during a community information ...

Associated Press

Texas takeover raises back-to-school anxiety for Houston students, parents and teachers

HOUSTON (AP) — The library at Houston’s Lockhart Elementary had been a refuge for 8-year-old Sydney, who has struggled because of dyslexia. The school’s librarian, Cheryl Hensley, curated a space that encouraged her to read. But now Texas has taken over Houston’s public school district, and her refuge has been repurposed as a space to […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Ce...

Associated Press

Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. All of King’s children have been invited, White House officials […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Stock market today: US futures inch slightly higher with more earnings, economic data on tap