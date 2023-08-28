Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case

Aug 27, 2023, 9:05 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. Lawyers for Trump are due back in court Monday, Aug. 28, as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 trial in federal court in Washington, one of four cities where Trump could face trial as soon as next year. Trump’s lawyers, citing the time they say is needed to review 11.5 million pages of documents they’ve received from prosecutors, have asked for a trial in April 2026 — about a year and a half after the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during Monday’s status conference.

Another potential agenda item could be additional discussion on any constraints on Trump in publicly discussing evidence in the case. Chutkan said at a hearing earlier this month that she would “take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the case” and warned that “inflammatory” statements about the proceedings could prompt her to move the case more quickly to trial to prevent witness intimidation or jury pool contamination.

The federal election subversion prosecution is one of four criminal cases against Trump. Smith’s team has brought a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.

He also faces state cases in New York and Georgia. Manhattan prosecutors have charged him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actress who has said she had an extramarital affair with Trump, while prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have charged Trump and 18 others in a racketeering conspiracy aimed at undoing that state’s 2020 election.

Trump surrendered Thursday in that case, posing with a scowling face for the first mug shot in American history of a former U.S. president.

United States News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail shows Preston Walls. A trial will...

Associated Press

Trial starting for suspect in Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial will begin this week for the first of two teens charged with murder in a shooting at a Des Moines alternative school that left two students dead and the program’s founder injured. Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the trial of Preston Walls, 19, who is […]

1 day ago

Wanda Mosley, national field director of Black Voters Matter, yells during a community information ...

Associated Press

Texas takeover raises back-to-school anxiety for Houston students, parents and teachers

HOUSTON (AP) — The library at Houston’s Lockhart Elementary had been a refuge for 8-year-old Sydney, who has struggled because of dyslexia. The school’s librarian, Cheryl Hensley, curated a space that encouraged her to read. But now Texas has taken over Houston’s public school district, and her refuge has been repurposed as a space to […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Ce...

Associated Press

Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. All of King’s children have been invited, White House officials […]

1 day ago

This undated image provided by Jimmy Thyden shows Thyden as a child with cat Rusty. Now 42, Thyden ...

Associated Press

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Hola, Mama.” What seems like an unremarkable greeting between mother and son was in this case anything but. Forty-two years ago, hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’ son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, […]

1 day ago

Ambulances are parked in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The city's STAR program uses clinicians...

Associated Press

Many big US cities now answer mental health crisis calls with civilian teams — not police

DENVER (AP) — Christian Glass was a geology geek, a painter and a young man beset by a mental health crisis when he called 911 for help getting his car unstuck in a Colorado mountain town last year. Convinced that supernatural beings were after him, he balked when sheriff’s deputies told him to get out […]

1 day ago

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments on Mark Meadows’ request to move Georgia election case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Monday on whether Mark Meadows should be allowed to fight the Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election in federal court rather than in a state court. The former White House chief of staff […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case