ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after crash at west Phoenix intersection

Aug 28, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:43 am

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Officers responded to a crash around 5:30 a.m. near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue involving a car and a motorcyclist, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A vehicle was traveling on 43rd Avenue when it made a left turn into a private drive, crashing into the motorcyclist, 62-year-old Victor Quibas.

Quibas was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Phoenix fire crews took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other information was available.

