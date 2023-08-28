Motorcyclist dies after crash at west Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Officers responded to a crash around 5:30 a.m. near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue involving a car and a motorcyclist, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A vehicle was traveling on 43rd Avenue when it made a left turn into a private drive, crashing into the motorcyclist, 62-year-old Victor Quibas.

Quibas was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Phoenix fire crews took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.