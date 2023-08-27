Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Excessive heat warning triggered early as high temperatures return

Aug 27, 2023, 9:00 AM

PHOENIX — An excessive heat warning was put into effect ahead of schedule on Saturday as temperatures soared to 113 degrees in metro Phoenix.

The National Weather Service had originally planned for the warning to take effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and remain in place through 8 p.m. Tuesday, but an early activation was triggered with temperatures eclipsing 110 degrees for the 48th time this year on Saturday.

Metro Phoenix is now five days away from setting the record for most 110 degree days in a single year, which stands at 53 set in 2020.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday all have the potential to break daily record high temperatures with forecasts projecting highs of 113, 115 and 115 degrees, respectively. The record high temperature for all three days stands at 113 degrees.

What precautions can be taken?

People should stay in the shade, out of the heat and drink plenty of water, among other precautions, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Hot and heavy meals should be avoided and outdoor activities should also be scheduled carefully, the CDC said.

Additionally, children and pets should never be left in a parked car.

Pets should also have plenty of fresh water that has been left in a shady area.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross and SuElen Rivera contributed to this report.

