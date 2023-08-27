Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ten-hut Time Machine? West Point to open time capsule possibly left by cadets in the 1820s

Aug 26, 2023, 9:32 PM

In this photo provided by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Kenneth Allen, professor of nucl...

In this photo provided by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Kenneth Allen, professor of nuclear engineering, conducts an X-ray on a time capsule, Friday, June 9, 2023. The long-forgotten time capsule, a small lead box measuring about a cubic foot, was discovered in May 2023, during restoration to a monument honoring Revolutionary War hero Thaddeus Kosciuszko on the grounds of West Point, in New York. The box will be opened during a livestreamed event, Monday, Aug. 28. (Christopher Hennen/U.S. Army via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Christopher Hennen/U.S. Army via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A long-forgotten time capsule at West Point recently discovered inside the base of a monument and believed to have been left by cadets in the late 1820s is expected to be pried open Monday.

The contents of the small lead box could possibly provide a window into the early, more Spartan days of the storied U.S. Military Academy.

It’s not certain exactly when the box was placed in the monument’s marble base or who chose any items inside, though a committee of five cadets that may have been involved with the time capsule included 1829 graduate Robert E. Lee, the future Confederate general.

The box will be opened during a livestreamed event.

“It’s a mystery, right? A mystery of history,” said Jennifer Voigtschild, the academy’s command historian.

The container was discovered in May during restoration to a monument honoring the Revolutionary War hero Thaddeus Kosciuszko. A construction manager made the surprise find and carefully pulled out the hefty box, which is about a cubic foot.

“After I shut the job down and we roped off the area, then I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, what did we find?’” manager Chris Branson said.

Cadets in the 1820s honored Kosciuszko, a Polish military engineer, with a column near where current classes march and play soccer. As an officer of the Continental Army, he designed wartime fortifications at the location along the Hudson River, before the military academy was established there in 1802.

A plaque indicates the monument was erected by the corps of cadets in 1828. Other evidence suggests it wasn’t completed until 1829. That includes a July 1828 letter from a committee of cadets involved in the dedication, including Lee, seeking advice on lettering for the monument.

It’s also possible the capsule dates to 1913, when the Polish clergy and laity of the United States donated a statue of Kosciuszko to sit atop the column. West Point officials, though, think the capsule more likely dates to the late 1820s, well before the academy grew into the sprawling post producing more than 900 Army officers annually.

In the early 19th Century, cadets lived in wooden barracks without running water. Around 40 graduated each year. Sylvanus Thayer, considered the “father of the military academy,” was superintendent in the 1820s.

X-rays indicated there is a box inside the container, but there are few clues whether opening it will produce a historical bounty or a bust reminiscent of Geraldo Rivera’s televised unsealing of Al Capone’s vault in 1986.

There could be monument blueprints, class lists or a message from the cadet committee. There could be everyday military items like uniform buttons or musket balls. There could be papers, a medallion or other items related to Kosciuszko.

“So lot’s of possibilities,” Voigtschild said. “It could be Revolutionary. It could be from the cadets from the time period of the 1820’s. Or both.”

Lee’s involvement with the monument is coming up just as West Point reckons with his legacy. Lee graduated second in his class and later served as superintendent at the academy before he resigned from the U.S. Army to lead Confederate troops during the Civil War.

The academy said in December it would comply with recommendations from a commission to remove honors to Lee and other Confederate officers. The recommendations, which included renaming buildings and removing a portrait of Lee from a library, were part of the military’s broader efforts to confront racial injustice.

A reconstructed and refurbished monument to Kosciuszko is expected to be in place next summer.

United States News

University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Arianna Barajas talks about whooping cranes on Tuesday, Aug....

Associated Press

Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Arianna Barajas never thought of herself as the outdoors type. The daughter of Mexican immigrants who grew up in Chicago’s suburbs, her forays into nature usually amounted to a bike ride to a community park. She was interested in wild animals but had no idea she could make a living working […]

1 day ago

A maintenance worker pushes a refuse cart in the sun, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A histor...

Associated Press

Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Santos Brizuela spent more than two decades laboring outdoors, persisting despite a bout of heatstroke while cutting sugarcane in Mexico and chronic laryngitis from repeated exposure to the hot sun while on various other jobs. But last summer, while on a construction crew in Las Vegas, he reached his breaking point. […]

1 day ago

Gulf of Mexico storm puts Florida under state of emergency...

Associated Press

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the Gulf of Mexico, which could trigger a Florida storm.

1 day ago

Associated Press

Hawaii authorities evacuate area of Lahaina due to brush fire near site of deadly blaze

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A brush fire on Saturday prompted Maui authorities to evacuate residents from a neighborhood of Lahaina, just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by blazes. An evacuation order had been issued for a residential part of Lahaina in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency […]

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackso...

Associated Press

Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking

NEW YORK (AP) — For former President Donald Trump, a picture is worth… more than $7 million. Trump’s campaign says he has raised $7.1 million since Thursday when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state and became the […]

1 day ago

A rider poses at the start of the Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people in various states of dress — or undress – set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia’s main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The annual ride, which started in 2009, is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Ten-hut Time Machine? West Point to open time capsule possibly left by cadets in the 1820s