ARIZONA NEWS

City of Surprise gets $30K in grants to launch 2 new safe driving initiatives

Aug 28, 2023, 4:35 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Surprise announced two safe driving initiatives on Thursday.

The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is behind the two new programs that promote road safety in the West Valley.

However, the money comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, which donated $30,000 for the safe driving indicatives.

The $30K chunk of change wasn’t one lump sum, though. The office gave out two separate grants: one for a public service announcement (PSA) and another for free child safety seats.

How will these safe driving initiatives give parents free booster seats?

One of the two grants gave the city $18,400. This cash will help needy locals get free child safety seats. Specifically, the funding will provide 160 car seats to the community, the city said.

Not only that, but Surprise’s police and fire-medical departments will also offer free child safety seat inspections. Concerned parents and guardians can ask city authorities to inspect their child safety seats on the first and third Tuesday of each month, along with the third Saturday of each month.

On one of those days, they can head to Fire Station 303 at 15440 N. Cotton Ln. The services are available from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

What did the other grant do for road safety in Surprise?

The other grant, which gave the city $15,000, helped the fire and medical department make a PSA. The 30-second video is intended to teach viewers about how dangerous impaired driving can be.

The PSA will play at two local theaters for a year. From this September to Sept. 2024, the above video will play at both AMC Surprise Pointe 14 and Fat Cats in Surprise.

