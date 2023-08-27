PHOENIX — The Paradise Valley Police Department asked the public for help finding the owner of two lost goats on Saturday evening.

The department’s Twitter account posted four photos of the two collared goats.

They were found near the area of Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive, the department said.

Do you know who we are? We were both found near Joshua Tree Ln and Invergordon Rd. We are ready to go home! Please contact Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410 for more information. pic.twitter.com/w599zdFCjR — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) August 27, 2023

Anyone who recognizes these goats can contact the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410 for more information.

This is a developing story.

