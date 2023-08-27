Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police find 2 lost goats in Paradise Valley, ask public to help find owner

Aug 26, 2023, 6:35 PM

(Paradise Valley Police Department Photo)...

(Paradise Valley Police Department Photo)

(Paradise Valley Police Department Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Paradise Valley Police Department asked the public for help finding the owner of two lost goats on Saturday evening.

The department’s Twitter account posted four photos of the two collared goats.

They were found near the area of Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive, the department said.

Anyone who recognizes these goats can contact the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410 for more information.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo of scales and gavel....

Brandon Gray

Maricopa County jury dodgers will face judge in public “order to show cause” hearings

Some Maricopa County citizens who dodged jury duty will have to face a judge to explain why they failed to report.

22 hours ago

Gulf of Mexico storm puts Florida under state of emergency...

Associated Press

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the Gulf of Mexico, which could trigger a Florida storm.

22 hours ago

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public for help on Sunday in finding the suspect of a JJ's ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police ask public for help finding man who shot victim at JJ’s Bar and Billiards

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public for help on Sunday in finding the suspect of a JJ's Bar and Billiards shooting.

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police investigating multiple ‘acts of violence’ among school-age kids

Scottsdale police are investigating a string of physical altercations last week near Saguaro High School and Mohave Middle School.

22 hours ago

woman killed bar scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale woman among those killed by retired police officer in California

A Scottsdale woman was among those killed Wednesday when a retired police sergeant opened fire at a California bar, officials said Friday.

22 hours ago

(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Hard drive maintenance tips everyone should know

Depending upon the age and type of hard drive, the potential failures can be mechanical or electronic so the first thing to do is pay attention!

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Police find 2 lost goats in Paradise Valley, ask public to help find owner