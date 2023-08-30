PHOENIX — A woman died from a gunshot wound after stabbing a man in Chandler on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting after 11 p.m. in an apartment complex in the area of Elliot Road and Arizona Road.

Officers found 48-year-old Elizabeth Frank with a gunshot wound, the Chandler Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sunday Chandler stabbing turns fatal when victim fires gun

Investigators said Frank argued and fought with a male resident prior to the shooting. Chandler police also said Frank stabbed the man during the argument.

“Past contacts indicate that she may have been suffering from mental health illness,” Chandler police said.

The man she was arguing with shot her after the stabbing, police said.

The stabbing victim is expected to recover, police said.

This is a developing story.

