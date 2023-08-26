Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale police investigating multiple ‘acts of violence’ among school-age kids

Aug 26, 2023, 2:18 PM

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Scottsdale police are continuing to investigate a string of physical altercations last week between middle and high school students at multiple locations around the areas of Saguaro High School and Mohave Middle School in Scottsdale.

Azcentral.com reported Friday that a minor-aged suspect has been arrested.

RELATED STORIES

Scottsdale police said they are investigating the “acts of violence” which occurred Aug. 17, 18, 19 and 21. Videos shared on social media reportedly show students in physical altercations off school grounds, which Mohave Middle School Principal Paul Ferrero said occurred after the end of the school day near the Bashas and McDonald’s near the intersection of Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive.

“We understand that the videos are disturbing and people were hurt during these incidents. Please understand that the Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale Unified School District take these incidents seriously and are taking the necessary steps towards an appropriate action. Scottsdale Police would like to remind our community that any act of violence on or off school grounds will be taken seriously and investigated” according to a Scottsdale police news release Aug. 23.

Ferrero said Mohave Middle School is working to maintain a sense of security for its students and wants to increase dialog amongst students, parents and staff.

“Oftentimes, students are the first to become aware of a threat, and that is why we encourage them to take what they see and hear seriously, and report any perceived threat or suspicious activity to a school administrator. It is what we call ‘See Something, Say Something.’” he wrote on Facebook.

Ferrero said even if incidents occur off campus, students can face discipline at school in addition to potential charges filed by local law enforcement.

“We ask that everyone be good, respectful neighbors and patrons,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

woman killed bar scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale woman among those killed by retired police officer in California

A Scottsdale woman was among those killed Wednesday when a retired police sergeant opened fire at a California bar, officials said Friday.

14 hours ago

(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Hard drive maintenance tips everyone should know

Depending upon the age and type of hard drive, the potential failures can be mechanical or electronic so the first thing to do is pay attention!

14 hours ago

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) acquired the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in Chavez Coun...

Jacob Maranda/Albuquerque Business First for the Phoenix Business Journal

Canadian company moves helium plant from Arizona site to New Mexico gas field

A Canadian company announced last week it's moved a helium processing operation from Arizona to a gas field in New Mexico's Permian Basin just over a month after buying the field for over $2 million.

14 hours ago

(Silver Creek Development Rendering)...

KTAR.com

Developer to break ground on 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in West Valley

A developer will break ground on a 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in the West Valley next month.

14 hours ago

As You Wish opened the its seventh location in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Pottery company As You Wish opens 7th Valley location in Queen Creek

Pottery company As You Wish announced it opened the doors to its seventh Valley location in Queen Creek last week.

14 hours ago

A sign of United States Department of Agriculture is seen on USDA building in Washington D.C., Unit...

Brandon Gray

2 Arizona small businesses receive USDA grant money for disaster response, agriculture projects

Two Arizona small businesses are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support research that addresses critical scientific challenges and opportunities in agriculture, the department announced Wednesday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Scottsdale police investigating multiple ‘acts of violence’ among school-age kids