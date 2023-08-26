PHOENIX — Scottsdale police are continuing to investigate a string of physical altercations last week between middle and high school students at multiple locations around the areas of Saguaro High School and Mohave Middle School in Scottsdale.

Azcentral.com reported Friday that a minor-aged suspect has been arrested.

Scottsdale police said they are investigating the “acts of violence” which occurred Aug. 17, 18, 19 and 21. Videos shared on social media reportedly show students in physical altercations off school grounds, which Mohave Middle School Principal Paul Ferrero said occurred after the end of the school day near the Bashas and McDonald’s near the intersection of Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive.

“We understand that the videos are disturbing and people were hurt during these incidents. Please understand that the Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale Unified School District take these incidents seriously and are taking the necessary steps towards an appropriate action. Scottsdale Police would like to remind our community that any act of violence on or off school grounds will be taken seriously and investigated” according to a Scottsdale police news release Aug. 23.

Ferrero said Mohave Middle School is working to maintain a sense of security for its students and wants to increase dialog amongst students, parents and staff.

“Oftentimes, students are the first to become aware of a threat, and that is why we encourage them to take what they see and hear seriously, and report any perceived threat or suspicious activity to a school administrator. It is what we call ‘See Something, Say Something.’” he wrote on Facebook.

Ferrero said even if incidents occur off campus, students can face discipline at school in addition to potential charges filed by local law enforcement.

“We ask that everyone be good, respectful neighbors and patrons,” he said.

