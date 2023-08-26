Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Coroner: Toddler died in hot car parked outside South Carolina high school

Aug 26, 2023, 7:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A toddler died inside a hot car on Friday after her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school, according to a county coroner.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell told The Post and Courier that he believes the 16-month-old girl died due to heat, although an autopsy will be performed. The temperature inside the car likely exceeded 100 degrees F (about 38 degrees C), the coroner said.

The child’s mother works at Bishop England High School, in Charleston, and had parked her sport utility vehicle in front of the private school on Friday morning. A passerby found the child in a car seat roughly six hours later and called 911, according to the coroner.

Hartwell said the child could have survived only minutes inside the car.

“I definitely feel confident that it was triple digits within that car at peak time of today,” he said.

Bishop England canceled its Friday night football game and classes on Monday.

“We ask that you please keep this family and our school community in your prayers during this unspeakably difficult time,” Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran wrote in an email to families.

Hartwell said police investigators will conduct interviews and present their findings to a county solicitor’s office.

United States News

bob barker died price is right...

Associated Press

Bob Barker of The Price Is Right has died

A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker of "The Price Is Right" fame has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker has died

A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99. Barker — also a longtime animal rights activist — died Saturday morning, according to publicist Roger Neal. “I […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area. DeSantis’ declaration covers the Gulf coast from the southwestern city […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland oral surgeon convicted of murder in girlfriend’s overdose death

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An oral surgeon was convicted on Friday of a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend who overdosed on anesthetic drugs that he administered at his Maryland home. Jurors heard testimony that James Ryan, 50, set up an intravenous stand to administer the addictive drugs to his 25-year-old girlfriend, Sarah […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

An EF-2 tornado knocks down trees and injures at least 6 in Pennsylvania

MILL RUN, Pa. (AP) — An EF-2 tornado brought down trees and damaged homes as well as a resort and campground in southwestern Pennsylvania, injuring at least six people, authorities said. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said an EF-2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 120 mph (193 kilometers) was on the ground for […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting during the Boston Caribbean Carnival wounded at least seven people Saturday morning, police said. All seven were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said. “Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.” Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Coroner: Toddler died in hot car parked outside South Carolina high school