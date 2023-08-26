Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5

Aug 25, 2023, 9:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.

The shooting followed a fight, Cuellar said. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect.

Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

United States News

Students eating lunch in the cafeteria at Lowell Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aug....

Associated Press

Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When classes resume after Labor Day, Amber Lightfeather won’t have to worry about where her children’s next meals will be coming from. They’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Martin Luther King III, along with his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yolanda, have developed a set of traditions for this time of the year. Each August, they rewatch the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s rapturous address to the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Even if […]

1 day ago

Wild horses graze on a hillside by the boundary fence of Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medo...

Associated Press

Beloved wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The beloved wild horses that roam freely in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park could be removed under a National Park Service proposal that worries advocates who say the horses are a cultural link to the past. Visitors who drive the scenic park road can often see bands of horses, a […]

1 day ago

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Polk County Summer Sizzle fundraising...

Associated Press

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy has charged back into Iowa, stoking curiosity and skepticism after his attention-grabbing performance in the first Republican presidential debate. The charismatic 38-year-old businessman was met Friday by hundreds of GOP activists in small central cities near Des Moines, with more events planned in the coming days. He is drawing […]

1 day ago

FILE -Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meeti...

Associated Press

The US and allies clash with North Korea, China and Russia over failed satellite launch and tensions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed Friday with North Korea, Russia and China over Pyongyang’s failed attempts to launch a spy satellite and who is responsible for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The open Security Council meeting called by the U.S., Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan and Malta to condemn […]

1 day ago

A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on Interstat...

Associated Press

‘This is a long game’: After Roe, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico

Residents of Clovis, a mere 20-minute drive to the Texas state line, crammed into a building to discuss a plan of action to ban abortion.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5