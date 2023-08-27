PHOENIX — Some Maricopa County citizens who have dodged jury duty will have to face a judge to explain why they failed to report.

The Maricopa County Superior Court will hold a series of “order to show cause” hearings on Oct. 20 to seek answers from as many as 20 community members who have ignored or failed to respond to summons.

The Judicial Branch of Maricopa County said the hearings are to reinforce the importance of responding appropriately to summons for jury service.

You have been served

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies served the citizens who must attend the hearing.

If the person does not report, the judge can issue sanctions to them for failing to appear pursuant to a summons, according to a press release.

Also, if a person doesn’t have a legitimate excuse, they can be fined and ordered to report for jury service.

“The right to a jury trial is what makes our system of justice unique,” Judge Joseph Kreamer, jury advisory committee leader said in the press release.

“But the only way our jury system works is when jurors respond to jury summons and appear for service.”

The hearing will be open to the public.

Anyone who fails to appear will be fined up to $500.

They will still be compelled to appear for jury service, the court said.

